International
News: EU Military Staff hosts NATO International Military Staff at the 18th EUMS-IMS Directors General Conference, 25-Nov-2022
On 25 November 2022, the Director General of the European Union Military Staff (EUMS), Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean welcomed the Director General of the NATO International Military Staff (IMS), Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak and his staff at EUMS headquarters, for the second biennial meeting.
Opening the conference, Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean welcomed the participants back to EUMS headquarters and introduced his new deputy, Major General Gábor Horváth. Vice Admiral Bléjean acknowledged the challenging security environment and the renewed EU sanctions for the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine.
Before discussing the recently launched EU Military Assistance Mission in Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), Vice Admiral Bléjean reiterated The EU and NATO stand united in condemning Russia’s actions and in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to self-defense. Regarding EUMAM Ukraine, Vice Admiral Bléjean specified his goal to address urgent and long-term training needs that will strengthen Ukraine’s efforts to defend its territorial integrity and ability to effectively conduct military operations in deterrence of Russia.
Taking the floor, Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak thanked EUMS for hosting the conference and for the ongoing cooperation between the two entities. Lieutenant General Adamczak reiterated the importance of these meetings as a part of the broader aims of transforming the relationship between the Alliance and the European Union, adding that in these difficult times – the worst since the fall of the Iron Curtain, NATO and the EU have a responsibility to work together to strengthen resilience, prevent and the protection of our respective members.
Lieutenant General Adamczak concluded his speech by emphasizing the purpose of the conference, especially in terms of cooperation and coordination, avoiding duplication. This bilateral conference is a key enabler in strengthening the already positive working relationship between EUMS and IMS. While NATO remains the foundation of collective defense for its members, a stronger and more capable EU in the field of security and defense contributes positively to global and transatlantic security, it remains complementary to NATO.noted Lt. Gen. Adamczak.
He then handed over to Major General Gábor Horváth, who presented the agenda for the meeting, which provides a forum for both directors-general and their respective staffs to report on the progress of the joint work plan agreed by EUMS and IMS , as well as exchange opinions and discuss the ongoing cooperation between the two organizations. One of the key issues discussed was the implementation of two strategic reflections, for the EU its Strategic Compass and for NATO, the renewal of its Strategic Concept.
The agenda also included a briefing from the EUMS on the EU’s rapid deployment capability, briefings on various new NATO projects and an update on EU-NATO cooperation from the EEAS Directorate of Security and Defense Policy. The meeting concluded with DG EUMS and DG NATO IMS providing their guidance on the way forward for 2023.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 2023.
