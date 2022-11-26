World Cup News and Highlights November 25, 2022





Ahead of the World Cup clash between the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and England on Friday, US Soccer CEO and General Secretary JT Batson told CNN the team is feeling ready for the competition. “The team looks good; the team is feeling good, they were in a good mood. England looked great in the first game and we know we have tough competition but the boys are up for it, which they were excited about ,” he said. CNN Becky Anderson. “The team is confident. We have a great record in the World Cup against England, and we intend to maintain that today,” he said. The last time the USA participated in the men’s World Cup was eight years ago. And with the game falling on the Thanksgiving holiday, it could be the most-watched football game in US history. “My whole family was reorienting our Thanksgiving plans around being together to watch this game; I know our family wasn’t alone in that. The numbers are going to be incredible, the excitement is palpable, and we can’t wait ,” Batson said. So far, Qatar World Cup ticket sales have exceeded 3 million according to FIFA, with America ranking as one of the leading countries in these sales. Batson said that speaks to the growth of the game in the US. “Americans love the big races, and of course, we love to win. Nothing gets bigger than the World Cup. The growth of the game in the United States has been tremendous over the past few decades. I think it will only grow.” he said, adding that he predicts the U.S. will dominate ticket sales at next year’s Women’s World Cup. In a landmark achievement, the US Soccer Federation and the United States Women’s National Team, USWNT, reached an agreement to end an equal pay dispute in February. Asked why it took so long, he told CNN that they “have been committed to this for a long time.” “One of the biggest hurdles was actually the FIFA World Cup prize money because, not only the salary equal to what US Soccer pays the players, but also matching the World Cup prize money. And how do you do that when the men’s World Cup prize money is significantly greater than the women’s? They agreed to share, so it’s really transformative in terms of what it means not just for soccer or football, but for what it means to the sport and society at large. They were really proud of it,” he said. . “We have long been a leader in women’s football, we know that the rest of the world is fortunately now investing in what is exciting and we want to continue that investment to be a leader for decades to come.” he continued. The USMNT showed its support for the LGBTQ+ community by having a rainbow-themed team logo inside their training facility. Batson said this speaks to the teams “long history of supporting the LGBTQ community.” “One of the beauties of America is its diversity. We have players from all over the world, from all over the country, all kinds of different backgrounds and different perspectives. So we really want to give them the platform to protect things that are important to them, whether it’s gun violence, black lives, basic human rights. Anything beyond that, we want to support them,” he said.

