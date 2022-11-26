Scientists rediscover lost pigeon species in Papua New Guinea





Comment on this story COMMENTARY It has been 140 years since scientists identified the black-capped pheasant-pigeon in the montane rainforests of Papua New Guinea’s Fergusson Island. Since then, the chicken-sized bird has been so elusive that ornithologists began comparing it to Bigfoot. Now, they finally revisited it and caught it on camera for the first time ever with only hours to spare on a scientific expedition aimed at finding the long-lost bird. Researchers are hailing the sighting as a rediscovery of what is likely New Guinea’s most endangered bird, and they say they never would have achieved it without the help of indigenous communities. The bird was caught on camera in late September. Scientists identified it in an expedition funded by Search for lost birds, a quest to identify lost bird species worldwide sponsored by the American Bird Conservancy, BirdLife International, eBird and Re:wild. The organizations want to help science rediscover 150 bird species that are not yet listed as extinct but have not been observed in the past decade. Scientists identify new species of owls with insect-like screeches The black-crested pheasant pigeon may have been lost to science, but its continued existence on Fergusson Island was confirmed by local hunters and indigenous people, who helped researchers identify potential locations. Scientists set 20 camera traps around the 555-square-mile island at spots where locals said they had seen and heard the bird. The camera that finally captured an image and video of the pheasant pigeon was on a steep, jungle-covered slope of Mt Kilkerran. I thought there was less than a one percent chance of getting a picture of the Black-capped Pigeon, said Jordan Boersma, a postdoctoral researcher at Cornell University and co-leader of the expedition team. RELEASE. Then, as I was scrolling through the photos, I was struck by this photo of this bird walking past our camera. Despite the sighting, scientists believe the birds are few in number and critically endangered. They say they will work with local communities on Fergusson Island to use the first photos and videos of the land-dwelling bird to help conserve the species. The bird was previously known to science from only two specimens originally collected by the naturalist Andrew Goldie and with the name and DESCRIBED by British ornithologists Frederick DuCane Godman and Osbert Salvin in 1883. More science and environmental stories View 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/2022/11/26/scientists-re-discover-lost-pigeon-species-papua-new-guinea/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos