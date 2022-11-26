What if the worst had happened? Trudeau defends column response

I would have worn it, he continued. A prime minister’s responsibility is to make tough calls and keep people safe.

Trudeau’s testimony caps six weeks of hearings at the public inquiry examining the Liberal government’s use of the Emergency Act in February to clear Ottawa’s streets and prevent people from returning to blockades at Canada-U.S. border crossings. The hearings have given Canadians a remarkable insight into the inner workings of government during the crisis, which culminated in the invocation of the Emergency Act on February 14.

The act gave authorities sweeping new powers that they used to freeze protesters’ bank accounts, ban travel to protest sites and force tow trucks to clear vehicles clogging Ottawa’s streets.

The inquiry must now determine whether Trudeau was justified in using the act, which had never been used since it was passed in 1988. The conservative opposition, protest leaders and civil liberties groups claim the government overreached.

On Friday, Trudeau told the commission he did not take the decision to invoke the emergency powers lightly, but said the act was effective.

There was no loss of life. There was no serious violence. Since then there has been no recurrence of these types of illegal occupations, he said.

I won’t pretend it’s the only thing he could have done, but he did. These could be very different conversations, and I am absolutely, absolutely calm and confident that I made the right choice.

A major police operation ended the Ottawa protest over the weekend of February 19. Police forces from across the country restricted access to downtown Ottawa and gradually rounded up and dispersed the protesters, making about 200 arrests and towing dozens of vehicles. About 280 bank accounts were frozen using the Emergency Law.

Border blockades, including the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor and Detroit, were completed without the use of federal emergency powers, the inquiry has heard, although officials have said the threat of account freezes helped deter people from returning. The act was revoked on February 23.

Trudeau said the Freedom Convoy occupation was different from ordinary protests. They wanted to be obeyed, Trudeau said of the protesters, whose demands ranged from an end to all pandemic public health measures to the overthrow of the government.

Expressing concern and disagreement about public policy positions is a right, Trudeau said. But invading and destabilizing and disrupting the lives of so many Canadians and refusing to hold a legitimate protest is not okay.

In Ottawa, residents complained of incessant shelling and oil fumes from truckers, and of being harassed for wearing masks. The government estimates that nearly $4 billion in trade was halted due to border blockades. Trudeau pointed to instances where police were overwhelmed by protesters and reports that more blockades could emerge.

The prime minister said the anger and hateful rhetoric coming from some protesters was reminiscent of the 2021 federal election campaign. According to a summary of an interview Trudeau gave to commission lawyers before his public testimony, during that campaign, he and his staff politicians had noted a level of anger, violence, racism and misogyny expressed in public rhetoric that, he said, was striking.

At the start of the motorcade protests, Trudeau told the inquiry, he and his staff were concerned there was a disconnect between the messages they were seeing on social media and the assurances they were getting from police that this was just a normal style of protest. .

The prime minister also seems to have lost faith in police efforts to control the protests very early on. By the second weekend of the Ottawa occupation, according to his witness summary, it was clear that the police lacked the ability to end the situation.

Police officials have testified that they did not need the Emergency Law to end the protest and that they had a plan to bring the protesters to an end. But on Friday, Trudeau scoffed at that claim. We kept hearing there was a plan, he said. I would recommend people take a look at that current plan, which was not a plan at all.

Trudeau also faced questions about whether the government met the legal threshold to invoke the Emergencies Act, a technicality that has emerged as one of the key issues ahead of the inquiry.

To declare a public order emergency, the federal cabinet must decide that there is a threat to the security of Canada, as described in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act, the law that governs Canada’s national spy agency, CSIS.

The inquiry heard that CSIS concluded that the protests did not meet the agency’s definition of a national security threat. But some of Trudeau’s top advisers have argued that Cabinet is not bound by a CSIS assessment and can assess the existence of a threat based on a broader set of data.

On Friday, Trudeau said CSIS has a deliberately narrow framework with which it assesses security threats, while cabinet can consider information from multiple branches of government, including the national police force and the prime minister’s national security adviser.

Trudeau’s witness statement goes one step further. CSIS has been challenged in recent years by the threat of domestic terrorism, which it was not designed to address, it said. [The prime minister] observed that CSIS is limited in its ability to conduct operations on Canadian soil or against Canadians.

After all, the Liberal government relied on a part of the CSIS Act definition that relates to the threat[s] or the use of acts of serious violence for the purpose of achieving a political, religious or ideological objective.

Although there had been no serious violence up to that point, Trudeau said, it could not be said that there was no potential for threats of serious violence in the coming days.