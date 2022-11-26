Document: Statement from the Ninth Meeting of ASEAN Defense Ministers





Below is the November 23, 2022 statement from the Ninth ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus). From the report Joint statement of the Ministers of Defense ADMM-Plus on defense cooperation to strengthen solidarity for a harmonized security YOU HEREBY DECLARE:

1. STRENGTHENING our collective efforts and practical cooperation to mitigate the impact of current and emerging traditional and non-traditional threats, including pandemics, terrorism, violent extremism that contributes to terrorism, natural disasters, including those exacerbated by climate change and maritime security challenges; 2. PROMOTES peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region, including the deepening of relations and effective practical cooperation, respect for the rule of law, good governance, principles of democracy and constitutional governance, respect and promotion of fundamental freedoms, such as and the promotion and protection of human rights, the right of every state to lead its national existence without external interference, subversion or coercion, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, the settlement of disputes by peaceful means; renunciation of the threat or use of force and other principles and goals embodied in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the United Nations (UN) Charter and the 2011 East Asia Summit Declaration on the Principles of Mutually beneficial relations (Bali Principles), and noting that political stability in ASEAN member states is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community; 3. REAFFIRMS the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, prosperity, security and freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, to exercise restraint in the conduct of activities and to avoid actions that may further complicate the situation and pursue peaceful settlement of disputes, without coercion, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea; 4. To maintain the importance of establishing practical confidence-building measures that can reduce tensions and the risk of accidents, misunderstandings and miscalculations for maritime security by exercising such as CUES and implementing the 1972 Convention on International Regulations for the Prevention of Conflicts at Sea to ensure a peaceful environment conducive to sustainable development and prosperity in the region; 5. Enhancing the spirit of solidarity and cooperation within ASEAN and with the Plus Countries in order to realize a harmonized security to promote peace, stability, prosperity and resilience to current and new security challenges in the region; Download the document here. Connected

