The show is already over for the Qatar World Cup host team

DOHA, Qatar (AP) The show is already over for Team Qatar, which was eliminated from the World Cup on Friday. less than a week after opening the tournament and launching the first edition of the biggest football event in the Middle East.

Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal for their second consecutive World Cup defeat and their exit was confirmed hours later when the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1. in the next Group A match.

Becoming the host nation’s fastest exit from the tournament in the World Cup’s 92-year history, Qatar cannot qualify for the last 16 regardless of what happens in its final match against the Netherlands.

South Africa had been the only other home team to fail to make it past the group stage in 2010, but at least managed a win and a draw.

If you expected us to go very far in this tournament then it will be a disappointment, Qatar coach Flix Sanchez said before his team was officially fielded. Our goal was to be competitive.

The writing was on the wall from the start for Qatar. The team may be the 2019 Asian champions but looked nervous and rattled in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador last Sunday shortly after a glittering opening ceremony hosted by the wealthy Gulf emirate aimed at showcasing it to the world.

Friday’s performance from Qatar was slightly but not much better for a team that plays all in the domestic league and lacks the kind of top talent that is present in almost every World Cup team right now.

Qatar at least scored this time, a second-half header from substitute Mohammed Muntari, a Ghanaian-born striker who is one of many in the squad born outside of Qatar but was brought on to boost his chances. in the World Cup. At 2-1, Qatar threatened a comeback against the African champions for just six minutes before Bamba Dieng responded to slot home Senegal’s third goal and restore a two-goal cushion.

Senegal got their campaign back on track after losing their first match against the Netherlands. Coach Aliou Ciss was also delighted that three forwards, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Dieng, got on the scoresheet as Senegal have their own challenge at this World Cup: filling the void left by Sadio Man’s pre-tournament injury.

Ciss had instructed his remaining forwards to step it up ahead of playing the hosts at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. They answered.

Yes, we got the message out loud, said Dia. Efficiency, efficiency. You have to get in front of goal and score.

Qatar had never qualified for the World Cup before FIFA’s decision in 2010 to award it the tournament. This gave her team automatic entry. But although the oil and gas-rich nation spent some $220 billion of its vast wealth building stadiums, roads and even a new World Cup city, it could not create a solid defense for the team.

Qatar fell behind against Senegal after an amateur mistake by centre-back Boualem Khoukhi, who tried to break away without any pressure, failed to connect properly and landed on his backside. The ball was dribbled by Khoukhi and Dia tapped it in for his first World Cup goal.

Diedhiou made it 2-0 early in the second half with a header from a corner as two Qatari defenders failed to stop him.

Qatar were unlucky to be denied a penalty and the chance to take the lead before Dia’s goal. Doha-born Akram Afif was brought down by a forward Ismaila Sarr, but referee Antonio Mateu of Spain did not award a penalty even though replays suggested contact had been made.

We have to forget today, move on and play the Netherlands, Sanchez said.

A WAVE (FAREWELL?) FOR QATAR

As Qatar briefly rallied in the second half, the white-clad Qatari fans tried to get behind their team.

Thousands of home fans left midway through Qatar’s first defeat to Ecuador, but they stayed against Senegal and even erupted in waves around the stadium. It turned out to be more of a wave goodbye to the World Cup.

WITHOUT A MAN

Senegal came close to adapting to life in Qatar without Man, with those three strikers on the scoresheet.

It is very difficult to replace a player like Sadio Mane, but football is a team sport, said Senegal coach Ciss.

Also key for Senegal, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made two world-class saves to suggest a return to form after he was blamed for both goals in the 2-0 defeat to the Dutch.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT

Qatar bows out against the Netherlands on Tuesday. Senegal are still not without problems and face Ecuador on the same day, with both playing for a place in the last 16.

