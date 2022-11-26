World Cup 2022 Day 7 news and highlights





A OneLove strip is seen ahead of the 2022 World Cup match. (Bruno Fahy/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images) Soccer’s global governing body has found itself at loggerheads with seven European countries over the threat of sanctions for any player wearing a OneLove strip during games. FIFA’s eleventh-hour announcement has created a rift between the governing body and the seven nations involved, although neither side has been spared criticism. The OneLove strip which features the outline of a heart with different colored stripes was meant to be worn by the captains from England, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales at the World Cup to promote inclusion and show solidarity with different people. genders and sexual identities. But hours before England captain Harry Kane was set to wear the armband against Iran on Monday, FIFA said any player wearing the armbands would receive a yellow card, putting them at risk of excluded or excluded from a subsequent match in the tournament. FIFA regulations say team captains must wear armbands provided by the governing body, although he said he supports all legitimate causes, such as OneLove. The debacle has been a sideshow to the tournament itself. While players like Kane did not wear the armband, Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib did as he spoke to FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the World Cup match between Belgium and Canada on Wednesday. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser also wore the armband as Infantino sat nearby during her country’s 2-1 loss against Japan. In a joint statement, the seven European federations said they asked their captains not to wear the OneLove armband as they could not put players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings. But some former players believe it would have been a risk worth taking. That would be a great statement, said former Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane, speaking as a pundit on ITV. Do it for the first game, [and] if you get your yellow card, what a message that would be.” But others have questioned how much impact the gesture could have in Qatar, a country where sex between men is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison. “The conversations I’ve had with people from the LGBTQI+ community have already described that message as vague and lacking a real statement in what it’s actually trying to achieve,” Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine told reporters. A campaign group agrees. The OneLove strip was nothing more than a symbolic gesture, Pride in Football representative Khya Gott told CNN Sport. He didn’t make the dramatic statements they wanted. Gestures from the players are important and very necessary, but only if they are done correctly. Continue reading here.

