International
International Wildlife Conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles | Chicago News
PANAMA CITY (AP) An international wildlife conference has moved to adopt some of the most important protections for shark species targeted in the yarn trade and a range of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the trade. of domestic animals.
The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, known by its initials as CITES, ended on Friday in Panama. Along with protecting over 500 species, delegates at the United Nations wildlife conference rejected a proposal to reopen the ivory trade. An ivory ban was enacted in 1989.
The good news from CITES is good news for wildlife as this treaty is one of the pillars of international conservation, imperative to ensure countries come together in combating the interconnected global crises of biodiversity collapse, climate change and pandemics, said Susan Lieberman, vice president of international policy at the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Many of the proposals adopted here reflect that there is ongoing overexploitation and unsustainable trade, and escalating illegal trade, and some are due to complex interactions of other threats that reduce populations of species in the wild, including climate change. , diseases, infrastructure development and habitat. loss, she added.
The international wildlife trade treaty, which was adopted 49 years ago in Washington, DC, has been praised for helping to stop the illegal and unsustainable trade in ivory and rhino horn, as well as whales and sea turtles .
But it has come under fire for its limitations, including its reliance on cash-strapped developing countries to fight the illegal trade that has become a lucrative $10 billion-a-year business.
One of the biggest achievements this year was the enhancement or protection of more than 90 species of sharks, including 54 species of requiem sharks, the basking shark, three species of hammerhead sharks and 37 species of guitar sharks. Many had never had trade protection before and now, under Schedule II, trade will be regulated.
The global shark population is in decline, with annual fishing deaths reaching around 100 million. Sharks are sought after mainly for their fins, which are used in shark fin soup, a popular delicacy in China and elsewhere in Asia.
These species are threatened by unsustainable and unregulated fishing that supplies the international trade with their meat and feathers, which has caused a major population decline, Rebecca Regnery, senior wildlife director at Humane Society International, said in a statement. . “With the Appendix II listing, CITES Parties can only allow trade if it is not detrimental to the survival of species in the wild, giving these species the help they need to recover from overexploitation.
The conference also approved protections for dozens of species of turtles, lizards and frogs, including glass frogs, whose transparent skin has made them a favorite in the pet trade. Some species of songbirds also received trade protection.
Already under tremendous ecological pressure resulting from habitat loss, climate change and disease, the unmanaged and growing trade in glass frogs is exacerbating already existing threats to the species,” said Danielle Kessler, US country director for the International Fund for Animal Welfare in a statement. This trade must be regulated and limited to sustainable levels to avoid compounding the many threats they already face.
But some of the most controversial proposals were not adopted.
Several African countries and conservation groups had hoped to ban the hippo trade. But it was opposed by the European Union, some African countries and some conservation groups, who argue that many countries have healthy hippo populations and that trade is not a factor in their decline.
Globally beloved mammals such as rhinos, hippos, elephants and leopards did not receive greater protection at the meeting, while an amazing group won conservation victories, Tanya Sanerib, international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. In the midst of a heartbreaking extinction crisis, we need global agreement to fight for all species, even when they are controversial.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.wttw.com/2022/11/26/international-wildlife-conference-boosts-protection-sharks-turtles
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- International Wildlife Conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles | Chicago News
- President Jokowi arrives at GBK Stadium to attend United Archipelago
- Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress, dies at 63
- Sonam Kapoor’s post-pregnancy fashion: 5 looks from the actress after the birth of baby Vayus that left us spellbound
- World Cup 2022 Day 7 news and highlights
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan alleges ‘three criminals’ waiting to target him again, Imran Khan on assassination attempt
- Basic duties should be citizens’ first priority: PM Modi: The Tribune India
- Bollywood stars who have recently been accused of undergoing plastic surgeries
- Preview: UND vs Bemidji State – Grand Forks Herald
- Pence is considering a request to speak with the DOJ about Jan. 6
- US bans electronic equipment from several Chinese companies
- Hollywood actor John Boyega: I’ve always wanted black people to have access to all types of projects | Hollywood