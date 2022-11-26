International Wildlife Conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles | Chicago News





PANAMA CITY (AP) An international wildlife conference has moved to adopt some of the most important protections for shark species targeted in the yarn trade and a range of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the trade. of domestic animals.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, known by its initials as CITES, ended on Friday in Panama. Along with protecting over 500 species, delegates at the United Nations wildlife conference rejected a proposal to reopen the ivory trade. An ivory ban was enacted in 1989.

The good news from CITES is good news for wildlife as this treaty is one of the pillars of international conservation, imperative to ensure countries come together in combating the interconnected global crises of biodiversity collapse, climate change and pandemics, said Susan Lieberman, vice president of international policy at the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Many of the proposals adopted here reflect that there is ongoing overexploitation and unsustainable trade, and escalating illegal trade, and some are due to complex interactions of other threats that reduce populations of species in the wild, including climate change. , diseases, infrastructure development and habitat. loss, she added.

The international wildlife trade treaty, which was adopted 49 years ago in Washington, DC, has been praised for helping to stop the illegal and unsustainable trade in ivory and rhino horn, as well as whales and sea turtles .

But it has come under fire for its limitations, including its reliance on cash-strapped developing countries to fight the illegal trade that has become a lucrative $10 billion-a-year business.

One of the biggest achievements this year was the enhancement or protection of more than 90 species of sharks, including 54 species of requiem sharks, the basking shark, three species of hammerhead sharks and 37 species of guitar sharks. Many had never had trade protection before and now, under Schedule II, trade will be regulated.

The global shark population is in decline, with annual fishing deaths reaching around 100 million. Sharks are sought after mainly for their fins, which are used in shark fin soup, a popular delicacy in China and elsewhere in Asia.

These species are threatened by unsustainable and unregulated fishing that supplies the international trade with their meat and feathers, which has caused a major population decline, Rebecca Regnery, senior wildlife director at Humane Society International, said in a statement. . “With the Appendix II listing, CITES Parties can only allow trade if it is not detrimental to the survival of species in the wild, giving these species the help they need to recover from overexploitation.

The conference also approved protections for dozens of species of turtles, lizards and frogs, including glass frogs, whose transparent skin has made them a favorite in the pet trade. Some species of songbirds also received trade protection.

Already under tremendous ecological pressure resulting from habitat loss, climate change and disease, the unmanaged and growing trade in glass frogs is exacerbating already existing threats to the species,” said Danielle Kessler, US country director for the International Fund for Animal Welfare in a statement. This trade must be regulated and limited to sustainable levels to avoid compounding the many threats they already face.

But some of the most controversial proposals were not adopted.

Several African countries and conservation groups had hoped to ban the hippo trade. But it was opposed by the European Union, some African countries and some conservation groups, who argue that many countries have healthy hippo populations and that trade is not a factor in their decline.

Globally beloved mammals such as rhinos, hippos, elephants and leopards did not receive greater protection at the meeting, while an amazing group won conservation victories, Tanya Sanerib, international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. In the midst of a heartbreaking extinction crisis, we need global agreement to fight for all species, even when they are controversial.