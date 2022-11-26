Iran’s leader praises force tasked with quelling protestsExBulletin







change the subtitles Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via PA

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via PA BAGHDAD Iran’s supreme leader praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quelling dissent on Saturday in a televised address, while dozens of eye doctors warned that a growing number of demonstrators have been blinded by security forces during anti-government protests. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed members of the Basij, the volunteer paramilitary wing of the elite Revolutionary Guards, and repeated unsupported claims that protesters demonstrating across the country are “tools” of the US and its “mercenaries”. “(Basij) must not forget that the main clash is with global hegemony,” Khamenei said, referring to the U.S. The speech marking Basij’s week in Iran echoed earlier statements criticizing the protests as a foreign conspiracy to destabilized Iran. Extolling the Basij’s military and social virtues over the decades, Khamenei said the force “sacrificed itself to save the people from a gang of rebels and mercenaries,” referring to recent unrest across the country. “They sacrificed themselves to face oppression.” The Basij have taken a leading role in suppressing demonstrations that began on September 17, sparked by the death of a young woman while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. Her death sparked months of protests over the country’s mandatory headscarf, but quickly became one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the chaotic years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Protests continued Saturday at several universities in the capital Tehran and other cities, according to social media. Due to a nationwide crackdown by Iranian security forces, the demonstrations have become more scattered. Protesters have also called for commercial strikes. Khamenei’s comments came a day after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with a group of Basij members and praised their efforts to maintain security, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Iran’s brutal crackdown on dissent has drawn criticism, with at least 448 people killed and more than 18,000 arrested in protests and a violent response by security forces that followed, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group which monitors the demonstrations. Iran has not provided a death toll or a number of those arrested. In a letter, 140 ophthalmologists raised concerns about an increasing number of patients with serious eye injuries resulting from aiming with metal pellets and rubber bullets, according to Iranian pro-reform news site Sobhema and Iran International, as well as other sites in social media. Unfortunately, in many cases, the impact caused the loss of vision in one or both eyes,” said the letter addressed to the head of the country’s ophthalmologist association. The doctors demanded that the head of Iran’s Ophthalmology Association convey to the relevant authorities their concerns about the irreparable damage caused by the security forces. It was the second letter from eye doctors expressing concern about police brutality and the firing of bullets and rubber bullets into the eyes of demonstrators and others. A previous letter was signed by over 200 ophthalmologists. Last week, videos circulated on social media of law student Ghazal Ranjkesh in the southern city of Banda Abbas, who lost an eye after being shot with a metal bullet while returning home from work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/26/1139278680/iran-leader-praises-force-tasked-with-quashing-dissent

