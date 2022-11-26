International
Germany’s World Cup survival on the line against Spain
DOHA, Qatar (AP) When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s match between Spain and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Almost eight months later, the match between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites took on even more significance thanks to Germany’s surprise loss to Japan. at its opening in Qatar.
Another setback against Spain this weekend and Germany could return home early for a second World Cup in a row. A loss coupled with at least a draw by Japan against Costa Rica in Sunday’s previous match means elimination for the four-time champions.
We are optimistic, Germany coach Hansi Flick said on Saturday. We must be brave and believe in our quality. We want to stick to our game because we have quality.
Spain, meanwhile, will be looking to secure their place in the next stage and reinforce their status as one of the main title contenders after an impressive 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in its opener.
It’s a big test for us, Spain coach Luis Enrique said. In such an important event like this, against one of the favorites to win the World Cup, in a complicated situation for them, we want to show that we will not play differently and that we will try to dominate from the beginning. And if it works, great. If not, we will congratulate our rival.
The signs are not encouraging for Germany. Their most recent match against Spain was an embarrassing 6-0 defeat in the Nations League two years ago. The last win against La Roja came in a friendly eight years ago.
Germany won their fourth World Cup title in 2014 in Brazil, but failed to get out of the group stage in 2018 after defeats to South Korea and Mexico. It would be the first time it has failed to progress from the group stage to the next tournament.
Spain won its only World Cup in 2010 in South Africa and was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2018 in Russia. A win against Germany would allow Spain to reach the last 16 unless Costa Rica beat Japan.
Expectations around Spain’s new team rose after their outstanding performance against Costa Rica, when the team reintroduced tiki-taka possession style and 18-year-old Gavi became the youngest World Cup goalscorer since Pel in 1958.
The seven goals he scored against Costa Rica matched Spain’s total in Russia 2018.
Luis Enrique said the objective against Germany, who he said is the team most similar to Spain, will be to regain control of possession.
We have to have the ball more than them, he said. If we can do that, we will certainly be in a better position. If not, we will find ourselves in situations where we will suffer.
Luis Enrique said he planned to make changes to the starting line-up for Sunday’s game and that he was not worried about his young players being overconfident.
Against a team like Germany, we cannot be overconfident. Otherwise, they will beat you, said Luis Enrique. It is a rival that requires all our attention and effort. It is a big challenge for us.
Winger Leroy San could return to Germany after missing the game against Japan with a knee injury. He was back in training on Friday, when Flick was able to work with his full 26-man squad.
Flick went to the press conference on his own, without taking a player with him as required by FIFA, saying he wanted the whole squad to focus on their preparations at the teams’ training camp outside Doha.
It will be the fifth meeting between the powers at World Cups, with Spain winning the most recent 1-0 in the semi-finals of the 2010 tournament.
Spain have not lost to Germany in official competition since the 1988 European Championship, with two draws and three wins since then.
The Germans have lost three of their last four World Cup matches dating back to the tournament in Russia.
They made a fuss even before the start against Japan by covering their mouths to protest FIFA’s crackdown on One Love strips. It was not clear whether they would repeat the gesture before the Spain match.
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup AND https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni
