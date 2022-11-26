International
Turner and Saka share World Cup stalemate | tidings
Over the coming weeks, we’ll be keeping you updated on what our Gunners stars are getting up to with our World Cup round-ups.
Take a look at our third installment, which sees Aaron Ramsdale go head-to-head with Hollywood, Matt Turner receive a gift and William Saliba potentially see some match action.
Rambo vs. Will Farrell
This evening, four of our Gunners could be involved in England’s game against the USA. A win for the Three Lions would see Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Bukayo Saka guarantee their place in the knockout rounds, while Matt Turner’s USA will be hoping for their first win after a tough draw with Wales.
Before the match, Aaron is involved in a war of words with Hollywood star Will Ferrell, who is a big supporter of the American team.
However, Aaron was much more complimentary when he had a chat with Gunners legend David Seaman.
Silverware for Turner
Turner, meanwhile, already has something shiny to take home with him – not yet a World Cup winner’s medal, but a bracelet from national team boss Gregg Berhalter.
The American manager presented his entire squad with the ornaments to congratulate them on reaching the final, saying: “We want something that will seal the deal and always represent the bond we have together.”
Friends reuWhited
As part of England’s social media coverage between matches, White paid a visit to their Diary Room alongside teammate Kalvin Phillips, who he also played with at Leeds United.
The pair chatted about how they’re spending their down time during matches, as well as quizzing each other on some details in their off-field lives.
Saka feels the love
Also in the England camp, Saka has spoken of his support from the stands, which has only intensified following his two goals against Iran in the opening match.
“The love I’ve had from the England fans has been special and it means everything to me. When you hear your name being chanted by the crowd and they’re cheering you on, it makes you want to give more for them and do even more. better for them.
“It’s nice to think that the kids are now looking up to me. I hope I can continue to inspire them, be a good role model for them and make them proud and happy. I always try to be my best. possible because I know there are kids watching me and watching everything I do.
“For any kid who wants to be a footballer, you have to love football, you have to enjoy it and always play with a smile on your face and just give everything you can to make the most of your potential.”
Fear of harming Tomiyasu
After playing his part in their 2-1 win over Germany on Wednesday, Takehiro Tomiyasu is apparently a doubt for Japan’s next match against Costa Rica on Saturday.
According to Kyodo Newsthe Japanese media officer told reporters after the match that our defender is apparently battling a hamstring problem – the same ailment that caused him to miss our last few games before the World Cup break.
The pride of Xhaka
Granit Xhaka’s Switzerland kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win in Cameroon on Thursday and our midfielder played the full 90 minutes.
After the match, he reflected on his achievement of captaining his nation in a World Cup final, saying on Instagram: “What an honor to captain my country at the World Cup. Perfect start – so much for us for continue!”
Does Saliba see action in the match?
According to reports, France coach Didier Deschamps kept those members of his squad who did not play against Australia fresh by organizing a friendly against Qatari side Al Gharafa on Thursday evening.
That meant William Saliba was likely to get some game time behind closed doors, which saw Les Bleus run out 4-0 winners, following up their four-goal haul against the Australians.
Copyright 2022 Arsenal Football Club plc. Permission to use quotes from this article is granted provided proper credit is given to www.arsenal.com as the source.
Sources
2/ https://www.arsenal.com/news/turner-and-saka-share-world-cup-stalemate
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
