The world economic outlook for 2023 increasingly gloomy

The outlook for the global economy heading into 2023 has worsened, according to a series of recent analyses, as the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to strain trade, particularly in Europe, and as markets await a fuller reopening of the Chinese economy after months of disruption . Lockdowns for COVID-19.

In the United States, signs of a tightening labor market and a slowdown in business activity fueled fears of a recession. Globally, inflation rose and business activity, particularly in the eurozone and the United Kingdom, continued to contract.

In an analysis published on Thursday, the Institute of International Finance forecast a global economic growth rate of just 1.2% in 2023, a level on par with 2009, when the world was just beginning its recovery from the financial crisis.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) agrees with the pessimistic forecast. In a report released this week, the organization’s interim chief economist Alvaro Santos Pereira wrote: We are currently facing a very difficult economic outlook. Our central scenario is not a global recession, but a significant slowdown in growth for the world economy in 2023, as well as still high, albeit declining, inflation in many countries.

US interest rates

In the US, inflation and the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat it have been the dominant factors in most analyzes of current and future states of the economy.

The US has experienced the highest levels of inflation in 40 years, with prices starting to rise sharply in mid-2021. In early 2022, annual rates were above 6%, and fluctuating slightly, touching the level higher than 6.6% in October.

Starting in March, the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets key interest rates, has engaged in a dramatic series of hikes, raising the key rate from 0.0% to 0.25% to between 3.75% and 4.0% today.

The idea behind the Fed’s moves is to change consumer incentives. By making savings interest rates more attractive and borrowing rates less, the central bank is working to reduce demand and thereby slow the rate of price growth.

In general, the Fed believes that a 2% annual rate of inflation is healthy and considers that its long-term objective.

Avoiding a recession

The Fed’s goal is to bring inflation under control without plunging the economy into a damaging recession. And while a number of economic signs suggest that efforts to slow demand may be working, the threat of a recession still looms.

Evidence released this week showed that business activity in the US shrank for a fifth straight month as companies reacted to a slowdown in consumer demand. Although the economy has continued to add jobs in recent months, applications for unemployment benefits are on the rise, suggesting a possible softening in the labor market.





The Federal Reserve this week released the minutes from the early November FOMC meeting. The minutes revealed a pessimistic view among central bank staff economists for the US economy in the coming year.

Among their findings was that they see the chance of the economy entering a recession sometime over the next year as nearly as likely as the baseline.

A substantial majority of the committee’s voting members indicated they believe it is time to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, suggesting the FOMC will pull back from its last hike of 0.75% when it meets in December. perhaps raising rates by just 0.5%.

Global war

Internationally, governments are facing a difficult challenge: supporting their citizens at a time when prices are rising dramatically, especially for necessities like food and fuel, which have been deeply affected by the war in Ukraine.

In a report this week, the International Monetary Fund noted the difficult balancing act governments must manage, saying: With many people still struggling, governments must continue to prioritize helping the most vulnerable to cope with growth of food and energy bills and to cover other costs, but governments must also avoid adding to aggregate demand that risks raising inflation. In many advanced and developing economies, fiscal restraint can lower inflation by reducing debt.

According to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), while global growth will be low but net positive in 2023, specific areas will face declines. Chief among these is Europe, where the IIF predicts a 2.0% decline in cumulative GDP.

Bright spots

To the extent that there are bright spots in the global economy in 2023, they are in areas such as Latin America and China.

In many Latin American countries, where the export of raw materials, including timber, ore and other key economic inputs drives much of the economy, global inflation has proved beneficial to the extent that prices for those commodities have risen. The IIF report predicts a 1.2% expansion of GDP across the region, even as the rest of the world sees economic contraction.

China has suffered economically as a result of President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, which has forced massive lockdowns of entire cities and regions, with serious disruptions to economic activity. The IFF and other organizations expect a significant easing in China’s policy next year, which will lead to economic growth of up to 2.0% as the Chinese economy tries to revive.

Great Britain to suffer

With the exception of Russia, which is still laboring under crushing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the UK faces the bleakest outlook for the coming year of any of the world’s biggest economies.

With inflation running well ahead of other countries, annual price increases are expected to reach 10% by the end of the year, before slowly easing in 2023.

Among the G-7 countries, the UK is the only one in which economic output has not returned to pre-pandemic levels and is forecast to shrink further. The OECD predicts that the UK economy will shrink in size by 0.3% in 2023 and grow by just 0.2% in 2024.