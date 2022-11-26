SpaceX launches tomato seeds, supplies to the International Space Station

SpaceX is carrying a new batch of supplies to the International Space Station this weekend after bad weather at the launch site forced the company to abandon its first attempt.

The mission lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at around 2:20 pm ET on Saturday. The original lift date was Tuesday.

The bounty of supplies on board includes a pair of new solar arrays for the space station, dwarf tomato seeds and a variety of science experiments. There will also be gifts for the astronauts on the space station, like ice cream and Thanksgiving treats like spicy green beans, blueberry apple pie, pumpkin pie and candy corn.

The solar arrays will be installed outside the floating laboratory during spacewalks scheduled for November 29 and December 3. They will give the space station a power boost.

SpaceX has launched more than two dozen resupply missions to the space station over the past decade as part of a multibillion-dollar deal with NASA. This launch comes in the midst of SpaceX’s busiest year to date, with more than 50 operations to date, including two astronaut missions.

Onboard cargo includes a variety of health-related items such as Moon Microscope Kit. The portable hand-held microscope will allow astronauts to collect and send images of blood samples to flight surgeons on Earth for diagnosis and treatment.

Tomatoes in space

Nutrients are a key component of maintaining good health in space. But fresh produce is in short supply on the space station compared to the prepackaged meals astronauts eat during their six-month stays in space. low earth orbit.

It’s important enough for our exploration goals at NASA to be able to support the crew not only with food, but also to look at different types of plants as sources for nutrients that we would have a hard time carrying on spacewalks. long between distant destinations. like Mars and so on, said Kirt Costello, principal scientist in NASA’s International Space Station Program and a deputy manager of the ISS Office of Research Integration.

Astronauts have grown and enjoyed different types of lettuce, radishes and peppers on the International Space Station. Now, crew members can add some dwarf tomatoes specifically, Red Robin tomatoes to their list of space grown salad ingredients.

The experiment is part of an effort to ensure continuous production of fresh food in space.

Dwarf tomato seeds will be grown under two different light treatments to measure the impact on the number of tomatoes that can be harvested, as well as the nutritional value and taste of the plants. Red Robin tomatoes will also be grown on Earth as a control experiment. The two crops will be compared to measure the effects of a zero gravity environment on tomato growth.

The space tomatoes will be grown inside small bags called plant pads installed in the Vegetable Production System, known as the Veggie Grow Chamber, on the space station. Astronauts often water and feed the plants.

Tomatoes will be a new adventure for us on the vegetable team, trying to figure out how to keep these thirsty plants well-watered without overwatering, said Gioia Massa, NASA space plant production scientist. -s and principal investigator for the tomato study.

The tomatoes will be ready for the first taste test in the spring.

The crew expects to harvest the tomato 90, 97 and 104 days after the plants start growing. During the taste tests, the crew will evaluate the taste, aroma, juiciness and texture of tomatoes grown using different light treatments. Half of each tomato harvest will be frozen and returned to Earth for analysis.

Growing plants on the space station not only provides the opportunity for fresh food and creative taco nightsit can also boost the crew’s mood during their long space flight.

Surveys will track the mood of the astronauts as they care for and interact with the plants to see how nurturing the seedlings improves the crew’s experience amid the isolation of the space station.

The device is still being developed for larger crop production on the space station and eventually on other planets, but scientists are already planning which plants can grow best on the Moon and Mars. Earlier this year, a team successfully grew plants on lunar soil which included samples collected during the Apollo missions.

Tomatoes will be a big crop for the moon, Massa said. They’re very nutritious, very tasty, and we think the astronauts will be very excited to grow them there.

