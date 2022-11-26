Saturday was Orlando International’s busiest day of the season





ORLANDO, Fla. As holiday travelers headed home on Saturday, they were met with huge crowds at Orlando International Airport. The early hours of the morning saw some of the worst foot traffic as families scrambled to safety. What you need to know Long lines are expected this weekend at Orlando International Airport

Over 165,000 people are expected at the airport on Saturday

There is very little parking in and outside the airport Thanksgiving week has been one of the busiest of the holiday season at Orlando International, with tens of thousands of passengers arriving and departing each day. Orlando was the number one travel destination in the US this Thanksgiving. I don’t think I’ve ever been in such a long line at the airport, said Donna Welch, who traveled home to Tennessee early Saturday. Airport officials predicted more than 165,000 people would pass through Orlando International on Saturday with passenger volumes similar to pre-pandemic levels and 10 percent higher than 2021. For Wesley Staats, who flew to Baltimore for work later that morning, the airport was just the beginning of his journey. I’m transporting a car, Staats said. So I have to go to Baltimore, pick her up and drive her fifteen hours to Florida. As the travel weekend continues, delays could increase again, so the airport is telling people to arrive 3 hours before their departing flights are scheduled to depart. In addition to potentially long waits for departing flights, there is very little parking at or near Orlando International Airport. Off-site parking was also scarce this week, and the airport is recommending people on their way to catch a flight opt ​​for taxis and rideshares, rather than testing their luck with parking.

