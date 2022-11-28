Ukraine restores power, but braces for more Russian attacks week of war November 28ExBulletin

International
Ukraine restores power, but braces for more Russian attacks week of war November 28
As the week begins, here’s a look ahead and a summary of key developments from the past week.
What to watch this week
Ukrainians are at risk after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned citizens of more Russian missile attacks to come, even as Ukraine struggles to restore heat and electricity after recent heavy attacks on infrastructure.
Secretary of State Antony Blink AND foreign ministers of NATO allies are traveling to Romania this week for meetings. The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg is because of the meeting with the leaders of Romania on Monday.
Germany is also hosting high-level meetings this week. On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials and justice officials from several advanced countries will meet in Berlin to discuss violations of international law committed in Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold talks with top multilateral, trade and labor institutions. And starting from Wednesday, the capital hosts every year Berlin Security Conference.
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the US Tuesday through Saturday. He meets with President Biden on Thursday and will attend the president’s first state dinner on Thursday, with a performance by musician Jon Batiste.
On Wednesday are the Senate confirmation hearings including the candidate Lynne Tracy to be the US ambassador to Russia.
Russia postponed nuclear weapons treaty talks with the US that had been scheduled for Tuesday in Cairo.
What happened last week
Ukrainian security service and police raided an Orthodox Christian monastery in Kiev, on November 22, saying it was part of an operation to “counter the destructive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.”
A volley of Russian attacks overthrew the government and water supplies in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine, in November. 23.
The US gave Ukraine an additional $400 million on weapons, air defense and other military equipment, on November 23 the State Department said This brings total US military aid to Ukraine to $19.7 billion since President Biden took office in 2021.
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine reached the nine-month mark on November 24. United Nations agencies have counted nearly 8 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, 6.5 million displaced within Ukraine, and thousands of civilians killed or injured.
Civilians fled the Russians attacks on Khersonon November 26, just weeks after Ukraine retook the city.
Ukrainians marked Holodomor Remembrance Dayon November 26, commemorating the victims of a devastating famine in the 1930s. In a speech, the president Zelensky paid tribute to him to the Ukrainian ancestors who fell victim to that tragedy and other dark chapters of Soviet rule.
Repairs to the electrical network were almost complete after Russian attacks on key Ukrainian infrastructure left millions without electricity, heat and water.
In depth
Russia strikes, Ukraine repairs, in a battle to survive the winter.
Ukrainians face winter in Kiev without electricity, heat and water.
How gender dynamics are shaping the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian women are beginning to learn an essential war skill: how to fly a drone.
The war in Ukraine reverberated across Africa.
Georgians are alarmed by the arrival of tens of thousands of Russian exiles.
Aid to Ukraine is vital this winter as Russia continues its attack on infrastructure.
Photos: Emotional scenes as the first train from Kiev arrives in liberated Kherson.
Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers struggle with mental fatigue as the war drags on.
Ukraine says it needs help to shoot down Russia’s missile attacks.
Special report
Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: See its ripple effects around the globe.
Early developments
You can read past recaps here. For more in-depth context and stories, you can find more of NPR’s coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR The state of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.
