Nova Scotia fees for licensed daycares to see further 25 per cent cut Dec. 31 – Halifax





Day care fees will drop another 25 per cent in Nova Scotia starting Dec. 31, under a $605 million funding deal between the federal and provincial governments signed in 2021. The new fee drop builds on a 25 percent cut that took effect April 1, Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan said Monday. With the latest cut, Druhan told reporters, fees will be 50 percent lower on average compared to 2019 for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. “For many families, child care is the main household expense, equal to or more than rent or the mortgage payment,” she said during the announcement at a daycare center in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley. “Now more than ever, Nova Scotian families need affordability.” Read more: Deadline for ECE wage increase puts pressure on Nova Scotia childcare operators Read more Deadline for ECE wage increase puts pressure on Nova Scotia childcare operators Story continues below ad Druhan said parents with an infant in licensed daycare will pay $23 less per day, or about $6,000 less per year, compared to 2019, while those with a toddler and preschooler in child care will pay $36 less per day, or about $9,000 less per year. , compared to the same period. Also, about 3,000 families using the province’s childcare subsidy program will have their fees reduced to zero, the minister added. Trending now Trending now The latest rate cut will cost $76 million and will be funded from a $605 million envelope that was created under the joint provincial-federal child care agreement. Nova Scotia’s deal with Ottawa is to create 9,500 day care rooms that cost an average of $10 a day by March 2026. In June, the province said 1,500 new licensed early learning and childcare spaces would be created by the end of this year, but Druhan said Monday that only 1,100 of the new spaces would be available as planned. , with hundreds more to come over the winter. Read more: Nova Scotia will create 1,500 new daycare spaces by the end of this year Karina Gould, federal minister of families, children and social development, was on hand for the announcement, which she described as good for the province’s economy. Gould noted that Quebec has had universal child care for 25 years. “(Quebec) has the highest percentage of women with children under the age of four in the workforce in the country,” she said. Story continues below ad Julie MacNabb, a parent whose child attended the Auburn, NS, daycare where Monday’s announcement was made, said the fee reduction is about creating equity for children and families. McNabb said she recently returned to work after a maternity leave. “Some women don’t have that opportunity; they are quitting their jobs and having to cut back on their hours,” she said. “Having quality, affordable childcare gives us the opportunity to contribute to our local job market.” The funding announced Monday is in addition to a pay package for early childhood educators announced last month that raised salaries by about 30 percent, at a cost of about $100 million a year. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on November 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9309364/ns-fees-daycares-per-cent-reduction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos