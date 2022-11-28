Biological Weapons Convention, Ethiopia, Ukraine and other topics – Daily press conference





The Secretary-General delivered the remarks via video message to the 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention, which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland. Turning to Ethiopia, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that they have seen some gradual but tangible improvements in access to the Tigray region following the recent Cessation of Hostilities agreements. Returning to Ukraine. Humanitarian Coordinator Denise Brown traveled over the weekend to Kherson and Mykolaiv, in the south of the country, to see the humanitarian situation in these two cities, meet the authorities and monitor the response provided by aid organizations. Returning to the Central African Republic, over the weekend you saw the Secretary-General strongly condemn the attack that took place on Thursday at the Obo airport in the south-eastern countries and that resulted in the death of a Moroccan peacekeeper. Turning to the Democratic Republic of Congo, as you may know, the third round of consultations on the Nairobi peace process began today in Kenya. You just heard from Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, who briefed the Security Council this morning. You will have seen this during the weekend in Venezuela. The Secretary General welcomed the agreement announced by the Government and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela in Mexico City for the allocation of state resources for health, food, education and electricity initiatives that provide social protection and humanitarian assistance to the population. I want to talk to you about some things. In Malawi, our team, led by Acting Resident Coordinator Maria Do Valle Ribeiro, today launched a campaign to support the authorities in their response to the cholera outbreak. The UN Children’s Fund today released its latest global snapshot on children and HIV and AIDS, showing that nearly 110,000 children and adolescents died of AIDS-related causes in 2021.

