Where to Live in UAE – the Top 3 Areas to Purchase Properties

Any tale of the Middle East that does not include the United Arab Emirates is incomplete, especially in light of our contemporary world and technological advancement. It is no gainsaying that the United Arab Emirates has distinguished itself in terms of economic diversification and real estate strides and has become a key stakeholder in the Muslim communities of the Arabian world.

Therefore, it is no wonder why the UAE is one of the most desirable places to live in, especially for Muslims who want an Islamic community that is flexible and comfortable.

Quick Facts About the United Arab Emirates

Every country has its peculiar history and facets which sets it apart and make it unique. Here are some quick facts about the UAE:

The United Arab Emirates consists of seven semi-independent emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain. Some foreigners are surprised that Dubai is not the capital of the UAE, considering the amount of publicity it gets in comparison with the other regions. The UAE government has invested considerable amounts of money in Dubai and its publicity, making it a desirable spot for people of all genealogy. About ten million residents in the United Arab Emirates, of which only 10% are nationals or native Emiratis. This means that about nine million people currently residing in the UAE are expatriates. Thus it provides a very friendly environment for tourism as the country invests in and benefits from these foreigners who live and do business within her shores. The region which was primarily a desert enriched with oil money has now transformed into a beautiful society for Emiratis and foreigners from all around the world.

At this point, it is clear that if you wish to move your family to the UAE, you are likely to settle in as there will be many other expatriates like you. The government has policies that encourage immigration to boost its economy. It is no gainsaying that the UAE is, as such, a good place to migrate to.

Places Purchase Properties in the UAE

Discussing the topic for this article, where are the places to purchase real estate in UAE? This section will explain why these areas are recommended and what you can expect from those cities.

No. 1: Dubai.

Did you know that about 40% of the UAE’s total population resides in Dubai? It is public knowledge that one of the most desirable places to live in the UAE and vacation worldwide is Dubai. Due to the immigrant-friendly policies and laws, Dubai attracts the finest blend and combination of people from Africa, Asia, the USA and all over the world. Dubai has been rated the best place to purchase real estate in the UAE. These statistics are represented in the industry’s yearly monies, which is in billions UAE in Dubai alone. To check for property prices in Dubai Hills and other key areas of Dubai

No. 2 Sharjah.

Second on the list of places to migrate to with a family or to buy property for residential purposes is Sharjah, in the UAE. It is the second most populous city in the UAE after Dubai. It is home to about One million, Eight Hundred People, and its economy is stable and friendly to immigrants. This desert area has been transformed into an epoch city with boisterous economic activities. That means if you purchase a property in Sharjah, you can resell it at a favorable price and live comfortably in the town. You can also find immigrants in Sharjah. You may want to consider that although the community is not an Islamic dictatorship, it is a predominantly Muslim community.

No. 3: Abu Dhabi

You are welcome to the capital city of the Seven Emirati cities of the United Arab Emirates. The name Abu Dhabi is coined from two Arabian words meaning father and gazelle, allegedly coined from the abundance of gazelles in the area. Abu Dhabi is not only the capital of the UAE; it has promising prospects for both residents and investors. Some of the high sides of living or owning property in Abu Dhabi is the consistent influx of people from around the world. After Dubai, Abu Dhabi is the next most diverse city in the UAE. Foreigners frequent the halls of this city as they process their visas and sometimes visit to experience the Arabian lifestyle. You can also find many headquarters and government buildings in Abu Dhabi. It is not as crowded or highly populated as Dubai and Sharjah, but it promises high ROI should you sell your property or convert it to commercial usage.

Conclusion

Other cities in the UAE are pleasant places to live, too, with less drama and quiet neighborhoods. Albeit, these three are the most rated and voted cities in the United Arab Emirates.

