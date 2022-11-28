Three problems a global treaty could solve

Plastic is one of the fastest-growing materials, and production is poised to double, to more than a billion tons per year, by 2050. With that, comes more pollution. This week, delegates from more than 150 countries are expected to meet in Uruguay to begin negotiations on a historic global agreement to end plastic pollution.

In March, the United Nations Environment Assembly made a land mark the decision to create a legally binding treaty that considers the life cycle of plastics, from production to packaging, products and innovative business models.

The treaty is expected to be finalized by the end of 2024. Between now and then, negotiators will have the daunting task of drawing up and agreeing on rules and strategies to control plastic pollution. Nature explores three key issues and how the treaty might address them.

Pollution

Plastic makes up 85% of all marine litter. The UN Environment Program (UNEP) predicts that the amount of plastic in the ocean will almost triple by 2040, adding 23 million to 37 million tons of debris each year.

The vast majority of mismanaged plastic waste that originates on land eventually ends up in rivers and oceans, says Steve Fletcher, who studies ocean politics and economics at the University of Portsmouth, UK and works with UNEP on plastics issues.

The cost of plastic pollution to society including environmental cleanup and ecosystem degradation exceeds $100 billion a year, according to the philanthropic foundation Minderoo in Perth, Australia. The cost of inaction against plastic waste far exceeds the cost of dealing with the plastic, says Linda Godfrey, a principal scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in Pretoria, South Africa.

Godfrey says treaty negotiators will have to deal with competing opinions about how to tackle pollution: NGOs and lobbyists often want to ban single-use plastics and find safer alternatives; the plastics industry says pollution can be solved through improved waste collection; and the waste management and recycling industries push for more recycling. There is no silver bullet solution, she says. Godfrey hopes the treaty will include all of these measures, with varying degrees from country to country. Stopping the movement of plastic waste from high-income countries to lower-income countries will also reduce pollution, she says.

Godfrey also wants the treaty to specify that manufacturers pay for the collection, sorting and recycling of plastic packaging and the products they produce. This would divert more plastic from landfill and shift the financial burden of waste management from local governments, which are usually funded by taxes. If the companies that make and use plastic can’t afford to do this, then should this product be on the market and should it be in plastic?, she asks.

To reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in the ocean, the treaty should include a deadline by which countries aim to reduce the amount of plastic they use, says Atsuhiko Isobe, an oceanographer at Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan.

Recycling

Currently only 9% of plastic waste is recycled, partly because plastic waste has little value. Scientists say that if it were worth anything, more plastic would be reused, less would end up in the environment and there would be less need for new plastic, a concept called the circular economy.

To start a circular economy for plastics, Australian mining billionaire and philanthropist Andrew Forrest thinks countries should agree, as part of the treaty, to impose a surcharge on creating polymers, the building blocks of plastics. This money can be used to finance recycling.

Plastic waste makes up 85% of marine waste.Credit: Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty

Retailers who sell plastic products should also be forced to buy plastic waste and find ways to reuse it, says Forrest, who heads the Minderoo Foundation, which runs an initiative to accelerate the creation of a circular economy. That cost to retailers would probably be passed on to consumers, but Forrest thinks consumers would be willing to pay more for products if they knew it would reduce the amount of plastic in the environment. Such an approach would also help end the production of plastics that cannot be reused or recycled because there would be no one to buy them.

Forrest wants the treaty to create such a system in the next five years, with countries introducing regulations that penalize companies that pollute the environment with plastic. The major plastic manufacturers and distributors have all admitted to me that they give consumers no choice but to consume plastic that cannot be recycled, Forrest says. With penalty-backed regulation, you’ll see companies change their habits immediately.

But Godfrey questions whether a circular economy is desirable, especially because little is known about the health risks posed by plastics that have been recycled multiple times. As we drive a larger plastic cycle, we need to make sure we don’t increase the risk to human or ecosystem health, she says.

Social and health implications

All over the world, but mainly in Asia, plastic waste is burned. This reduces the volume of waste and prevents it from becoming a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses and mosquitoes. But burning is a major contributor to air pollution, says Cressida Bowyer, a biologist at the University of Portsmouth, who works on creative approaches to tackle plastic pollution.

An estimated 4.2 million people died as a result of outdoor air pollution in 2016, with 91% of these deaths in low- and middle-income countries. In low-income parts of Nairobi and Sylhet, a city in Bangladesh, plastic is part of the landscape and poses a significant health risk. It’s physically embedded in the ground, making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to collect, Bowyer says. She wants the treaty to consider alternatives to plastic.

Studies have found that microplastics are inhaled1 and consumed through food and water2. Smaller-sized plastics, called nanoplastics, have also been shown to cause damage and inflammation in human skin and lung cells. Plastics also contain additives such as bisphenol A, phthalates and polychlorinated biphenyls that are linked to endocrine disruption and reproductive abnormalities.3,4.

We’ve only just begun to take off the lid of Pandora’s box to discover how much plastic and related chemicals are in us, says neuroscientist Sarah Dunlop, director of plastics and human health at the Minderoo Foundation.

Dunlop says the treaty should consider asking countries to ban or phase out chemicals in plastics known to harm human health. The treaty should include protection of human health through chemical regulation as well as other measures, she says.