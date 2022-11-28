International
Nova Scotia fees for licensed daycares will drop another 25% on December 31st
Fees for Nova Scotia parents with children in regulated daycare will drop another 25 per cent starting Dec. 31.
Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan says the new fee drop builds on a 25 per cent cut that came into effect on April 1.
Although the latest rate cut came ahead of schedule, it is happening on schedule.
Druhan says with Monday’s announcement, daycare fees in 2023 will be 50 percent lower on average than in 2019 for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
She says parents with one child in daycare will pay $23 less a day, or about $6,000 less a year, adding that about 3,000 families who use the province’s childcare subsidy program will see rates drop. their reduced to zero.
Although the province is on track when it comes to fees, Druhan confirmed to CBC News that Nova Scotia will fall about 400 spaces short of its target for creating new childcare spaces by the end of the year.
Last June 1, Druhan said: “The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia announced that 1,500 new licensed early learning and childcare spaces will be established across the province by December 31, 2022.”
On Monday, Druhansaid operators are likely to be able to create 1,100 new spaces by the end of next month. There are currently 18,000 childcare spaces in Nova Scotia.
“We’re on track for 1,500 before the end of the fiscal year, but I’m sure, as we’ve recognized in all other sectors, there are ongoing challenges in supply chain, in construction and in the workforce. Know that every sector is experiencing those challenges, and childcare is no different,” Druhan told CBC News after the rate cut was announced.
As of January 2022, 14 licensed child care centers have closed, representing 289 child care spaces, the province said.
The fee reduction is being funded through the $605 million child care deal the province signed with Ottawa in 2021.
The owner of the Kingston, NS, daycare that hosted Monday’s announcement, Margo Thomas, said the additional funding from the province will have no effect on her business. But it will be a “big deal” for families who send their children to Stepping Stone Preschool and Childcare Centre.
That’s because the province will pay a larger share of the costs parents currently face.
“Families can put more money back into their families,” Thomas said. “Activities are also important for young children, so they have money for it.
“They can probably put better food on the table because now they have more money to put toward their grocery order…, heat and… even gas for their car to take their kids to school.” they like parades and, you know, visiting. relatives, all the important things they need”.
Julie MacNabb, whose son Steven attends the nursery, said the fee cut could make it more affordable for some women to return to work after maternity leave.
“Personally, because I just got back into the workforce this year after maternity leave, some women don’t have that opportunity,” MacNabb said. “They’re quitting their jobs. They have to cut back on their hours.
“Having quality, affordable childcare gives us the ability to contribute to our local job market.”
Under the 2021 agreement, Nova Scotia will have 9,500 new day care spaces costing an average of $10 a day by March 2026.
