The Great Barrier Reef should be placed on the list of world heritage in danger, says the UN-backed report The Great Barrier
A UN-backed mission to the Great Barrier Reef has concluded that the world’s largest coral reef system should be placed on a list of World Heritage Sites in Danger.
of the long-awaited report on the 10-day mission in March said climate change was posing a serious challenge to the values that saw the reef carved as a global wonder in 1981.
Progress to reduce pollution flowing into reef waters from agriculture and grazing was too slow and more investment was needed to meet water quality targets, the mission report said.
Reports recommending the rocks be placed on a list of World Heritage Sites in Danger will be considered along with responses from the Queensland and federal governments before UNESCO makes a formal recommendation to the World Heritage Committee ahead of its next meeting .
The reef mission was carried out at the request of former federal environment minister Sussan Ley, after the former government successfully lobbied against a 2021 UNESCO recommendation that the reef be placed on the endangered list.
Two experts, one from Unesco and another from the International Union for Conservation of Nature met the government, scientists and stakeholders in Queensland two months before the Morrison government was defeated.
The mission’s final report, released Monday afternoon in Paris after a six-month delay, made 10 priority recommendations that needed to be addressed with the utmost urgency.
The implementation of the recommendations could be drastically improved [Australias] the ability to ensure and advance the conservation of the property and preserve its outstanding universal value for future generations, the report said.
The government’s central plan Reef 2050 was due to be strengthened before the end of this year to include clear government commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions in line with efforts required to limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. , the report says.
Since the mission, the Albanian government has adopted an enhanced national target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050.
Independent analysis has found Australia’s new target is consistent with keeping warming to 2C above the 1.5C target seen as critical to the long-term health of reefs.
In last months federal budget, the Albanian government announced $1.2 billion in funding for ongoing work to improve water quality and research in an effort to increase the resilience of corals and reefs.
The mission report said that considerable work was underway in scientific research and to improve water quality, but progress in water quality was very slow.
Two recommendations called for the Queensland state government to accelerate the roll-out of its sustainable fisheries strategy and phase out the use of gill nets in the marine park.
The report stated: Despite the unparalleled science and management efforts made by [Australia] in recent years, [outstanding universal value] of property is significantly affected by climate change factors.
Rising ocean temperatures driven by the burning of fossil fuels have caused widespread coral bleaching in 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022.
The UN-backed mission coincided with the first mass bleaching on the reef to occur during a La Nia year, which, in the past, has kept ocean temperatures cold enough to protect corals.
Scientists fear that without cooler conditions in the coming weeks, the reef could face bleaching again this summer.
The report said: The sustainability of the property to recover from the impacts of climate change is significantly compromised, particularly but not exclusively due to degraded water quality.
The mission’s report was originally scheduled to be published by May 2022 in time for a world heritage committee meeting in Russia in July, where the rubber will be debated again. But the meeting to be led by Russia was postponed after the invasion of Ukraine.
Unesco will now prepare a new report on the state of the reef that will examine the mission’s findings and any responses from state and federal governments.
That report will make formal recommendations directly to the world heritage committee ahead of the rescheduled meeting likely to take place in the first half of next year.
Last week, Russia resigned as chair of the 21-member committee, with Saudi Arabia said to be considering taking the role of chairman.
In a joint statement, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek and Reef Envoy Senator Nita Green said they understood people who live and work on the reef may find the report alarming, but the government had stepped up to play its part. ours, working in partnership with the Queensland Government.
They cited the government’s target of reducing emissions by 43% by 2030 and net zero by 2050, $1.2 billion in funding to improve water quality, including removing marine plastic and controlling coral-eating starfish .
Queenslands Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said things had changed since the report was written.
The state had released a $62 billion energy plan to transition away from coal power, and $270 million was committed to water quality work in the last budget.
