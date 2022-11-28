Iran: The Supreme Leader’s Granddaughter Calls on Foreign Governments to Cut Ties with the Iranian Regime





Farideh Moradkhani, the granddaughter of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime in a video statement released two days after she was arrested.

Farideh Moradkhani, a well-known rights activist against the Iranian regime, was arrested on Wednesday when she went to the prosecutor’s office to serve a court order, according to a tweet by her brother Mahmoud Moradkhani.

In a video statement shared by her brother two days later, Farideh Moradkhani called on people around the world to urge their governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime amid protests sweeping the nation and to ask their governments to stop any deal with this regime.

O free people, stand with us and tell your governments to stop supporting this murderous and child-killing regime. This regime is not loyal to any of its religious principles and knows no laws or rules except force and maintaining its power by any means possible, she said.

Now at this critical moment in history, all humanity is watching that the Iranian people, with empty hands, with exemplary courage and valor are fighting against the evil forces, she said. At this moment in time, the people of Iran are bearing the burden of this heavy responsibility alone by paying with their lives.

Farideh Moradkhani said Iranians were at war with governments supporting the Iranian regime and called on democratic countries to withdraw their representatives from Iran and expel Iran’s representatives from their countries.

What is urgently needed is to stop supporting this regime that killed thousands of Iranians in four days in November 2019 while the world was just watching, she added.

Farideh and Mahmoud Moradkhani are the children of Ali Tehrani, a cleric and longtime opposition figure who was married to the supreme leader’s sister, Badri Hosseini Khamenei. Teheran died last month.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Human Rights Activists news agency (HRANA) confirmed the arrest of Farideh Moradkhanis on Wednesday and said she was jailed after an appearance at the Evin court to serve her 15-year sentence.

HRANA had previously reported that she was last arrested by security forces in January of this year, and was released on bail pending the completion of legal proceedings. Farideh Moradkhani has also been arrested in previous cases due to her civil activities, according to HRANA.

CNN could not independently verify when Farideh Moradkhani recorded the video statement shared by her brother on YouTube on Friday and has reached out to Mahmoud Moradkhani for clarification.

The ongoing protest movement in Iran was first sparked by the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police in September.

The unprecedented national uprising has taken over more than 150 cities and 140 universities in all 31 provinces of Iran, according to the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk.

More than 14,000 people, including children, have been arrested in connection with the protests, according to Turk. He said at least 21 of them currently face the death penalty and six have already been sentenced to death.

The violent response of Iranian security forces to the protesters has shaken diplomatic relations between Tehran and Western leaders.

Over the weekend, Khamenei praised the country’s Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters.

Meeting Basij personnel in Tehran on Saturday, Khamenei described the popular protest movement as rebels and thugs supported by foreign forces and praised the innocent Basij fighters for defending the nation.

Basij is a wing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and has been deployed on the streets as protests have intensified.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Farideh Moradkhani was arrested after her video statement was released. This has been corrected.