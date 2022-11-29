Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts in Hawaii

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has erupted for the first time in nearly four decades, and civil defense officials warned on Monday residents of the Big Island of Hawaii to remain vigilant even though there does not appear to be any immediate danger.

“Lava flows are not threatening any downstream communities,” the US Geological Survey said in its latest update.

However, the agency warned, “the early stages of a Mauna Loa rift zone eruption can be very dynamic, and the location and progression of lava flows can change rapidly.”

The eruptions began late Sunday after a series of fairly large earthquakes, said Ken Hon, the scientist in charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Typically, Mauna Loa eruptions start with the heaviest volume first, said Hon Associated Press. After a few days, it starts to calm down a bit.

Lava could take weeks or months to reach the county seat, Hilo, or other towns on the east side of the island, scientists said. But the 200,000 people potentially at risk are more than double the population 38 years ago when Mauna Loa last erupted.

We don’t want to try to second guess the volcano, said Hon. We have to let him tell us what he’s going to do and then let people know what’s going on as soon as possible.

Most people on the island live west of the volcano in Kailua-Kona, which has about 23,000 people, and Hilo to the east, which has 45,000 residents.

But 5,000 people live in several subdivisions south of the volcano, and they are the residents most worried about officials.

Mauna Loa, which is located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, erupted at 11:30 p.m. local time Sunday (4:30 a.m. ET Monday), according to the USGS. This was the first eruption since 1984. according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory daily update.

The eruption began at the summit at Mokuweoweo and quickly spread into what is known as the Northeast Rift Zone, “where fissures are feeding several lava flows.”

“Winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind,” the agency said, referring to a type of lava.

Thermal images show the eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, in Hawaii on Monday. USGS via AP

The final explosion followed weeks of warnings by officials that an eruption was imminent after earthquakes struck the volcano’s summit and that Big Island residents should prepare to evacuate if necessary, Hawaii’s NBC affiliate KHNL reported.

The USGS previously said increased unrest at the volcano began in mid-September, when earthquakes beneath the summit increased from 10 to 20 per day to 40 to 50 per day. This caused Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to close the summit area.

Eruption of the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa, Hawaii, from a Civil Air Patrol flight from the US Geological Survey. USGS

Early in the outbreak, residents gathered in the towns of Pahala and Ocean View in October to discuss possible evacuation plans.

Mauna Loa, which means “Tall Mountain,” covers half of the island, according to the USGS.

Before Sunday, geologists had recorded 33 eruptions since 1843, making Mauna Loa one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It is one of six volcanoes in Hawaii, according to the agency.

In about half of the previous eruptions, lava remained in the summit region, which rises about 55,700 feet above its base. In other cases, lava flowed into one of the fissure zones, producing flows that covered large portions of the volcano’s lower slopes.

Mauna Loa has begun to erupt, sending ash and volcanic debris falling nearby. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory via AP

“Lava flows in Hawaii have rarely caused human deaths, but they can cause extensive damage by covering, burning and crushing anything in their paths, or starting secondary fires,” according to the USGS, which noted that when lava hits the water, the result “It can also sometimes be explosive in coastal environments.”

When the volcano last erupted in 1984, a fast-moving river of lava came 2 miles from Kulani prison before stopping. according to the National Park Service.

Days later, another lava flow that had moved 16 miles in just four days reached the outskirts of Hilo itself before stopping, sparing the city, the agency reported.

CORRECTION (November 28, 2022, 9 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this article was incorrect when local residents gathered to discuss their concerns. That was in October, not this month.