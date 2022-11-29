



Today, the Biden Harris Administration offered support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) announcement that it is renaming monkeypox to mpox. We welcome the change of the World Health Organization. We must do everything we can to break down barriers to public health, and reducing the stigma associated with the disease is a critical step in our work to end mpox, said the Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services. (HHS), Xavier Becerra. WHO is the international body responsible for naming diseases. US leaders have regularly engaged with stakeholders about our shared concerns and have been in close communication with WHO counterparts expressing support for an urgent process to change the name and propose a way forward with a new name. In response to today’s WHO action, federal public health agencies will adopt the mpox name in correspondence with the medical community and the American public from this point forward. This change from WHO may help enhance the US response to mpox by using a term that does not carry prejudice or stigma and will aid efforts to reach the most affected communities with a term for the disease that does not act to marginalize individuals from access to the care, resources and support they need to protect themselves and others. Monkeypox was named in 1970, before the publication of WHO best practices in disease naming in 2015. According to WHO best practices, new disease names should are given in order to minimize the unnecessary negative impact of names on trade. travel, tourism or animal welfare and avoiding offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2022/11/28/biden-harris-administration-supports-the-world-health-organization-renaming-of-monkeypox-to-mpox.html

