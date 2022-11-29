UC Davis Law pulls from US News & World Report rankings





UC Davis Kevin R. Johnson, dean and Mabie-Apallas Professor of Public Interest Law, School of Law and professor, Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, released the following letter today (November 28). Dear UC Davis School of Law Community, Starting today (November 28), the UC Davis School of Law will no longer provide data to US News & World Report to use in compiling law school rankings. This decision was made after receiving guidance from the law faculty, campus leadership, students, alumni and others. Kevin Johnson The major flaws with the US News rankings are well documented. Although law schools have worked in good faith with the journal to make improvements, US News has failed to meaningfully change its ranking methodology. Survey techniques, accuracy, and fairness of the rankings remain problematic, producing a misleading ranking of law schools. Even small changes in one variable can lead to a dramatic ranking swing. The regular corrections of the rankings by US News show their instability and undermine their legitimacy. The failings in the ranking methodology are too numerous to mention here, but include: (1) failure to treat public service scholarships that create careers in public service as full employment; (2) failure to fully account for the resources available to public law schools; and (3) overemphasis on standardized test scores in evaluating student selection. Additionally, the US News rating system discourages schools from devoting resources to helping students pursue public interest careers or helping students with limited means obtain a legal education. There is a more fundamental flaw in the US News law school rankings. As I wrote years ago (here, here, here), the US News rankings discourage law schools from enrolling more diverse student bodies and do not in any way value more diverse law schools. The significant weight given to law school admissions test scores of ranked students serves to chill individual review of applications, places excessive weight on test scores in rankings, and effectively discourages the admission of African Americans, Latino- Americans and Asians. American applicants in a country where less than 20 percent of all lawyers are people of color. Although law schools have worked in good faith with the journal to make improvements, US News has failed to meaningfully change its ranking methodology. Survey techniques, accuracy, and fairness of the rankings remain problematic, producing a misleading ranking of law schools. Despite discussions over many years, the diversity of a law school and student body (as well as teaching effectiveness and student satisfaction) are not considered in the US News law school rankings. In announcing a diversity index last year, US News, to its shame, proposed treating Asian Americans and students of color as the equivalent of whites. Understandably, an uproar ensued. Asian Americans, who experienced a shocking rise in hate crimes during the pandemic, joined the ranks of non-whites. In the end, US News abandoned its plan to measure law school diversity. As a public law school in a land-grant university and housed in a building named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., our approach is very different from that encouraged by the US News rankings. In essence, we continue to consider how we can actively promote diversity, equality and inclusion. Through our words and deeds, we emphasize public service, racial and social justice, and global engagement. We strive to promote the upward mobility of first-generation and underrepresented students in the legal profession. At a time when the nation is fighting systemic racism and law schools have attempted to embrace anti-racist practices, all institutions must challenge the structures that reproduce racial hierarchy in legal education and the legal profession. Sincerely, Kevin R. Johnson

