China's anti-Covid protests send global stocks lower as strategists see disruption continuing
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Global stocks retreated on Monday after rare protests erupted across China over the weekend amid growing unrest over the country’s zero-Covid policy.
An apparent easing earlier this month had fueled hopes of a gradual easing of the country’s strict Covid controls. However, local lockdowns in recent days in response to rising infections have seen fears re-emerge for both the domestic economic recovery and global supply chains.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific retreated on Monday, along with those in Hong Kong Hang Seng Index deducting 1.6% to lead losses, while pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.9% during morning trade in Europe. U.S. stock futures also showed an open decline on Monday on Wall Street.
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. Meanwhile, profits at China’s industrial companies fell 3% from January to October as Covid curbed activity.
Strategists at Citi said restrictions in relatively less affected cities such as Shenzhen and Shanghai highlighted the difficulty China faces in moving toward reopening.
“The road to reopening is likely to be bumpy with local infections at risk of remaining high in the winter months and until vaccination rates increase more meaningfully,” Citi strategists said in a note on Monday.
“While the headwind on sentiment from protests on the mainland and the tightening of Covid restrictions in some cities is unlikely to bode well for sentiment, we are cautious not to interpret these as too low.”
‘Como Covid’
Although the protests have grown in recent days, their coverage has been limited in China, and the risks associated with another large-scale outbreak have been increased by an aging population and low vaccination uptake.
As such, Rory Green, head of China and Asia research at TS Lombard, said the Govt it’s is unlikely to change course due to this “reality of health care”, and said that despite the prospect of more targeted and optimized lockdowns, “the bottom line for the economy is bleak”.
“We think China remains in this Covid coma until at least the second quarter of 2023 and real growth not that reported by officials will struggle to reach 1% over the next five months,” he told CNBC on Monday.
The government has stepped up efforts to support the economy, including its property sector. The People’s Bank of China said last week it will cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points from Dec. 5, freeing up about $70 billion to prop up the country’s slowing economy.
However, Green argued that the hit from the lockdowns, particularly on consumer confidence, service sector jobs and wage growth, was so substantial that the PBOC’s monetary policy moves were “effectively pushing a string”.
“They’re actually very loose already, certainly relative to demand, so these rate cuts will help a bit to the extent measures to support property developers significantly reduce the risk of a messy exit for some of these developers , but in terms of re-accelerating the economy, it’s really a Covid and consumer story and that won’t happen until the second quarter of next year,” he added.
Supply chain disruption
These comments were echoed by the Swiss lender UBSwhich said in a note on Monday that the rise in Covid-19 infections would remain a significant drag on growth.
“It will take more time to understand the impact of the reported public opposition to the containment of Covid
and the official response, but recent developments add to the uncertainty for offshore investors and could weigh on sentiment,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. UBS does not yet see this impacting its base case for a full reopening around the third quarter of 2023.
Haefele noted that a spread of infections could exacerbate global supply chain disruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill over into global markets.
So far, supply chains have been less affected than during the April outbreak, as the wave has not spread to China’s main ports or manufacturing hubs, but iPhone assembler Foxconn has faced major protests from workers over the past week over working conditions. of work and living.
Haefele noted that this is likely to result in a 30% reduction in Foxconn’s shipments in November, with risks remaining that wider supply chain pressures could increase, potentially affecting exports of machinery and equipment domestic.
“So we don’t expect economic or market headwinds in China to diminish significantly over the coming months. Policy support remains focused on stabilizing the economy, rather than boosting growth, in our view,” said Haefele, adding that growing social discontent “. increases execution and enforcement risks” for Beijing.
As a result, we remain neutral on Chinese stocks. We also see China’s slow recovery as a risk to the global economy and markets,” Haefele said.
“Against this backdrop, we advise investors to focus on defensive assets in both equity and fixed income markets.”
