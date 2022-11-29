The Great Barrier Reef’s status as a globally significant and intact World Heritage Site is once again in the spotlight.

Two UN-backed scientists have today recommended, following a 10-day inspection earlier this year, that the world’s largest coral reef system should be placed on a list of World Heritage Sites in Danger.

So what did their report say, how can the government respond and what happens next?

What’s in the report?

of 100 page report recounts the investigations of two scientific experts Eleanor Carter of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Hans Thulstrup of UNESCO from their 10-day trip to Queensland and the reefs in March.

The visit coincided with the seventh recorded mass reef bleaching event caused by global warming and the first in a La Nia year, a period that has, in the past, given corals a respite from warming.

For years, UNESCO and the World Heritage committee it advises have had concerns about the impacts of climate change on the reef, as well as nutrients and sediments flowing from sugar cane and banana farms and cattle grazing properties.

The report says that while there has been a lot of work and progress in improving water quality, improvements have been very slow.

The government’s climate policy needed to show a clear path that would bring Australia’s efforts in line with keeping global warming to 1.5C. While the Albanian government has improved Australia’s target, experts say it is not in line with 1.5C.

In the 10 high-level recommendations, scientists see more improvements in programs targeting farmers and pastoralists, more work on soil erosion, clearer and more ambitious climate targets and state government work to manage more sustainably fishing and to remove gill nets from the marine park.

There are 12 other lower priority recommendations.

But the report concluded that [Great Barrier Reef] has faced major threats that may have detrimental effects on its inherent characteristics and that met the criteria for registration on the list of World Heritage Sites in Danger.

Prompt implementation of the recommendations, the report said, could drastically improve the state and federal government’s chances of preserving the reef and its globally unique features for future generations.

What will the government do?

In June 2021, UNESCO, the UN’s science and culture agency, sent a recommendation to the world heritage committee that rubber should be placed on the list of sites in danger.

The Morrison government said it had been sidelined by the recommendation, a request rejected by Unesco, which said it had made no guarantees to Australia.

This sparked a frenzied round of international lobbying by the Morrison government, with then environment minister Sussan Ley flying on a government plane to meet members of the 21-nation world heritage committee.

At the same time, the Canberra-based diplomats were taken on a snorkelling trip by then reefs envoy Warren Entsch, whose Leichhardt headquarters are based in Cairns.

Plibersek told reporters on Tuesday that she would lobby Unesco on the issue.

In June, she met with UnescoCEO Audrey Azoulay at an oceans conference in Portugal and The Guardian understands the issue of an endangered listing was discussed then.

Richard Leck, head of oceans at WWF-Australia, encouraged the government to engage more with UNESCO.

But we expect it will include how the Australian government is adopting these important recommendations and their progress in implementation. Let’s engage in the substance of reef protection, not the politics of protecting it.

Register at Guardian Australia Morning Mail Our Australian Morning News email breaks down the top national and international stories of the day and why they matter Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-mail”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the Guardian Australia Morning Mail every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply.

What happens now?

The World Heritage Committee is a sovereign decision-making body made up of 21 countries that monitors how governments recognized as States Parties are maintaining listed sites and reviews applications for new inscriptions.

In recent years, observers have expressed deep concerns that the committee has become too politicized and has often ignored scientific advice, jeopardizing the integrity of the convention that governs the process.

We have seen some refreshing language from the Australian government about wanting to move from being a laggard in climate action and nature protection to being a leader, says WWF-Australia’s Richard Leck. Photo: Sam McNeil/AP

When UNESCO recommended in 2021 that the rubber be placed on the endangered list, the Guardian reported that Australia had engaged in horse trading with other countries to support them, in exchange for the government’s vote on the rubber.

The recommendation in the mission’s latest report is not formal advice to the committee, but UNESCO will consider it in the coming months as it is expected to compile a state of conservation report on the reef.

These conservation reports include draft decisions that the world heritage committee must consider and are usually made public at least six weeks before its annual meetings.

When is the next world heritage meeting?

The status of the reefs was due to be debated at a world heritage meeting in Russia in July last year, but that meeting was postponed after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Last week, Russia resigned as chair of the committee, with rules saying the option to replace them should go to the vice-chairman next in alphabetical order after Russia.

Saudi Arabia, a country that sided with Australia on reef issues under the Morrison government, is considering taking on the role. If they refuse, the option then goes to South Africa, and then Thailand, Argentina and finally Italy.

The next world heritage meeting is expected in the first half of next year and it is possible that the status of the reef could be discussed then.

But WWF-Australia, a conservation group that protects reefs within the World Heritage process, said on Tuesday that UNESCO and the world heritage committee must put off any formal review of an endangered listing until 2024 to give governments time to federal and state.

Leck said: We have seen some refreshing language from the Australian Government about wanting to move from being a laggard on climate action and protecting nature to being a leader.

This report is a true proof of that. We need some time for the Australian government to adopt all the recommendations in this report and begin implementation.

We think it is appropriate to give the government this time and then an assessment can be made in 2024 on its progress in implementation. If they fail [to implement the recommendations] This is when it is considered an at-risk listing.