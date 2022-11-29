Mr. Iran and Mrs. Nepal crowned 2022 Mr. & Mrs. International





Media Contact: Sydney Trainor | Communication Specialist | 405-744-9782 | [email protected] A celebration of world culture culminated with the coronation of Mr. and Mrs. International on November 18. The Oklahoma State University International Student Organization hosted the International Mr. & Mrs. Pageant. in the Student Union Theater. Thirteen international students representing nine countries competed for the title designed to promote diversity at OSU. Countries represented in the 2022 competition consisted of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Iran, Nepal, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. The international Mr & Mrs competition is our main event, said Camila Armas, cultural coordinator for ISO. The purpose of the event is to showcase the diversity we have here on campus. That way, everyone can see that we have so many different cultures and traditions here at OSU. The competition included a talent round and a question and answer round before the contestants performed the final walk. Contestants were judged based on their creativity and representation of their culture. Habib Boloorchi (Mr. Iran) and Sonika Poudel (Ms. Nepal) won the Mr. & Mrs. International titles along with a $500 scholarship. Boloorchi is a Ph.D. student pursuing a degree in the Department of Computer Science. For the talent portion of the event, Boloorchi performed a theatrical performance of historical dances from Iran. He was asked what his most treasured memory at OSU was during the Q&A round. The first year I came to OSU, I was alone, Boloorchi said. For the first homecoming, a family asked me to come join them for a tailgate. That night I learned what football is because we don’t have it in my country and I felt that OSU was the warmest family I had. Poudel is a master’s student pursuing a degree in the Department of Environmental Sciences. For the talent portion of the event, Poudel completed a performance in dance, drama and speech to bring attention to a widespread practice in Nepal. She was asked who she admires most during the question and answer round. My mother is my biggest inspiration, I admire her a lot, said Poudel. She always taught me not to give up, even if you have to fight the same battle several times. Aditya Nayar (Mr. India) and Mohadeseh Naderi (Ms. Iran) were the pageant runners-up and each received a $250 scholarship. Winners and runners-up will receive scholarship awards after one year of service to ISO through required responsibilities such as organizing events for the organization. Competitors participating in the event must be international students studying at OSU. Many of the contestants are sent as representatives by national student associations, however, students who are not in an association can also enter the competition. The event is a perfect example of how diverse and vibrant the international community is at OSU, said Hemal Karmakar, ISO intern and co-host of the event. OSU is like a home with lots of warmth and love. It is a perfect balance between academics and extracurricular activities, especially when our international community provides us with adequate opportunities for growth. Story By: Hadley DeJarnette | [email protected]

