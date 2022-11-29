



The Great Barrier Reef should be added to the list of world heritage sites that are in danger, a team of scientists has concluded after conducting a mission to the world’s largest coral reef system.

In a new UN-backed report published on Monday, scientists said rubber is facing major threats from the climate crisis and that action to save it must be taken with the utmost urgency.

The mission team concludes that the property faces major threats that could have detrimental effects on its inherent characteristics, and therefore meets the criteria for inscription on the World Heritage in Danger list, the report said.

The 10-day monitoring mission by UNESCO scientists in March came months after the World Heritage Committee made a initial recommendation to list Australia’s Great Barrier Reef as at risk due to the accelerating impacts of human-induced climate change.

At the time, the agency called on Australia to urgently address the worsening threats of the climate crisis, but received an immediate response from the Australian government.

The long-awaited final report of the mission lays out key steps that scientists say must be taken urgently, although the report itself was released after a six-month delay. Originally scheduled to be published in May ahead of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting in Russia, the report was postponed due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Recommendations include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reassessing proposed projects and credit schemes, and increasing financial resources to ultimately protect reefs.

Spanning approximately 133,000 square miles and home to more than 1,500 species of fish and over 400 species of hard coral, the Great Barrier Reef is an extremely critical marine ecosystem on Earth.

It also contributes $4.8 billion a year to Australia’s economy and supports 64,000 jobs in tourism, fishing and research, according to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

But as the planet continues to warm, due to increasing amounts of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the long-term survival of reefs is being questioned. Ocean warming and acidification caused by the climate crisis have led to widespread coral bleaching. Last year, scientists discovered The global range of living corals has halved since 1950 due to climate change, overfishing and pollution.

The outlook is equally bleak, with scientists predicting that about 70% to 90% of all living coral worldwide will disappear in the next 20 years. The Great Barrier Reef, in particular, has suffered many devastating mass bleaching events since 2015, caused by unusually warm ocean temperatures caused by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.

During UNESCO monitoring missions, reef managers discovered that the Great Barrier Reef was suffering The sixth mass bleaching event due to heat stress caused by climate change. Aerial surveys of approximately 750 reefs show extensive bleaching throughout the reef, with the most severe bleaching observed in the northern and central areas.

Bleaching occurs when stressed corals are deprived of a food source. As conditions worsen, corals can starve and die, turning white as their carbonate skeleton is exposed.

Even the most robust corals take almost a decade to recover, Jodie Rummer, associate professor of marine biology at James Cook University in Townsville, previously told CNN. So they were really missing that recovery window. Back-to-back bleaching events, back-to-back heat waves were taking place. And, and the corals are simply not adapting to these new conditions.

Weeks before the mission, global scientists with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released an alarming report concluding that with each extreme warming event, the planet’s vital ecosystems like the Great Barrier Reef are being pushed further toward tipping points beyond to which irreversible changes may occur.

As researchers on the mission assessed the dire state of one of the seven natural wonders of the world, they witnessed how the climate crisis has drastically changed the coral reef system.

A decision on whether the rubber should be officially labeled as endangered will be made by the World Heritage Committee next year, after UNESCO compiles a more comprehensive report that will include responses from the Australian federal and state governments.