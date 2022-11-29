Russia’s war against Ukraine Breaking news: US to help Ukraine restore electricity





Nov 29 (Reuters) – The United States will announce new aid on Tuesday to help Ukraine restore electricity as its people face another week of brutal cold and darkness after Russian attacks on its power grid energy caused continuous power outages. DIPLOMACY * A line of communication established between the United States and Russian militaries at the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine has been used only once, a US official told Reuters. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States initiated a call through a “deconfliction” hotline to communicate its concerns about Russian military operations near critical infrastructure in Ukraine. * Nuclear disarmament talks between Russia and the United States that were due to take place this week have been postponed, Russia’s foreign ministry and the US Embassy said. ENERGY SUPPLY * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Ukrainians to expect another week of brutal cold and darkness, predicting that Russia’s attacks on infrastructure will not stop until the missiles run out. * Kiev plans to put up Christmas trees, without lights, across the stricken city in a defiant display of holiday spirit as millions of residents in the area suffer power outages, officials said. * Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz has asked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to help with additional volumes of natural gas for the heating season, Oleksiy Chernyshov, the company’s chief executive, said. [1/4]A picture shows the city without power after critical civilian infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Sodel/ THE BATTLEFIELD *Russian forces bombed 30 settlements in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region 258 times over the past week, Zelenskiy said. * In an evening update on Monday, Ukraine’s military said Russia continued to bomb the key targets of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk province and in the north bombed Kupiansk and Lyman, both recently recaptured from Kiev. * The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is still under Russian control and will remain so, the Kremlin said, after a Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave. * Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. * The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision-guided munitions mounted on abundantly available rockets, allowing Kiev to strike far behind Russian lines as the West tries to meet demand for more weapons . quote “I went outside with my child and my mother was lying in the entrance of the building, face down, covered in blood. And my father was sitting next to her, saying he was going to die,” Liliia Khrystenko, 38, told Reuters. describing a recent Russian attack on the southern city of Kherson. Compiled by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

