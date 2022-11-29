WHO recommends new name for monkeypox disease





After a series of consultations with global experts, the WHO will start using a new preferred term “mpox” as a synonym for monkeypox. Both names will be used simultaneously for a year, while “monkey” will be phased out. When the monkeypox outbreak widened earlier this year, racist and stigmatizing language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO. In several meetings, public and private, a number of individuals and countries raised concerns and asked the WHO to propose a way forward to change the name. The assignment of names to new diseases and, in very exceptional cases, to existing diseases is the responsibility of WHO according to the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and the WHO Family of International Health Classification related to health through a process consultative body that includes WHO member states. WHO, in line with the ICD update process, held consultations to gather views from a range of experts, as well as countries and the general public, who were invited to submit suggestions for new names. Based on these consultations and further discussions with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO recommends the following: Adoption of the new English synonym mpox for the disease.

Mpox will become the preferred term, replacing monkeypox, after a one-year transition period. This serves to alleviate concerns raised by experts about confusion caused by a name change in the middle of a global outbreak. It also allows time to complete the ICD update process and update WHO publications.

The synonym mpox will be included in ICD-10 online in the coming days. It will be part of the official 2023 release of ICD-11, which is the current global standard for health data, clinical documentation and statistical collection.

The term “monkey” will remain a searchable term in the ICD, to match historical information. Considerations for the recommendations included rationale, scientific appropriateness, scope of current use, pronounceability, usability in different languages, lack of geographic or zoological references, and ease of retrieval of historical scientific information. Usually, the ICD update process can take up to several years. In this case, the process was accelerated, albeit following standard steps. During the consultation process, various advisory bodies were heard, including experts from medical and scientific and advisory committees on classification and statistics, which consisted of representatives from government authorities of 45 different countries. The issue of using the new name in different languages ​​was widely discussed. The preferred term mpox may be used in other languages. If additional naming issues arise, these will be addressed through the same mechanism. Translations are usually discussed in formal cooperation with relevant government authorities and relevant scientific societies. WHO will adopt the term mpox in its communications and encourages others to follow these recommendations, to minimize any ongoing negative impact of the current name and from the adoption of the new name. Note to editors Basic information on the name of the disease, the virus that causes the disease, and variants or groups of the virus: Name of the disease: Monkeypox was named in 1970 (after the virus that causes the disease was discovered in captive monkeys in 1958), before the publication of WHO best practices in disease naming published in 2015. According to In accordance with these best practices, the names of new diseases should be given with a view to minimizing the undue negative impact of the names on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare and to avoid offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic.

Assigning new names to new diseases and, in very exceptional cases, to existing diseases is the responsibility of WHO under the International Classification of Diseases and the WHO Family of International Health Classification (WHO-FIC) through a process consultative body that includes WHO member states. The ICD is part of the WHO Family of International Health Classification (WHO-FIC). Naming of viruses:

Naming viruses is the responsibility of International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV). Before the global outbreak of monkeypox in 2022, a process was already underway to reconsider the nomenclature of all orthopoxvirus species, including monkeypox virus. This will continue under the leadership of ICTV. Naming variants or groups of monkeypox virus:

In August, a group of global experts convened by the WHO agreed on new names for monkeypox virus variants as part of ongoing efforts to align the names of the disease, virus and monkeypox variants – or clades – with current best practices. Consensus was reached to refer to the former Congo Basin (Central Africa) as clade one (I) and the former West African clade as Clade two (II). Furthermore, it was agreed that Clade II consists of two subclades, IIa and IIb. See the WHO press release on the nomenclature of monkeypox.

