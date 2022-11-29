Global oil market signals near-term weakness ahead of EU ban on Russian oil





NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) – The global oil market is signaling a possible turnaround, as traders and analysts worry about lower crude demand and an oversupplied market in the coming months. After months of strength, crude futures are flirting with lows not seen all year, as top oil consumer China enters additional COVID-19 lockdowns as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation. Global first-month oil prices have traded weaker than futures contracts in the past week, while prices for physical crude grades around the world have fallen, market participants said. “The differences are confirming what live prices have been implying that there is a demand deficit and/or a supply surplus,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. The darker environment comes at a difficult time for the market. On December 5, a European Union ban on Russian crude imports will begin, along with a plan by G7 countries to force shippers to respect a price cap on Russian oil sales. Meanwhile, OPEC+ – the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) grouping and allied producers, including Russia – will meet to review production levels on December 4. The differences are evident in the structure of the market – a comparison of short-term contracts versus long-term contracts. In the past week, crude futures have moved in and out of contango, where the flash price of a commodity is lower than the futures price, suggesting near-term weakness. First-month crude oil futures traded as much as 38 cents weaker than the second-month contract, the weakest spread since November 2020, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The first-month contract for international benchmark Brent traded as much as 6 cents below the second month, the weakest since August. The month-to-month spread for the December-January Dubai exchange returned to contango last week for the first time in a year and a half. WEAKER DEMAND FROM ASIA In China, traders are worried about oversupply if China and India continue to import large quantities of Russian oil at a discount. At the same time, additional COVID restrictions are expected to tighten on demand. Angolan and other West African crude oil supplies to China, a major customer, are a barometer of physical crude demand from the country. China’s Unipec, a major global oil trader, offered for sale several cargoes of crude shipments set for loading in December, in a rare sign of waning interest. Meanwhile, Norway’s Equinor this week offered a cargo of Angolan Pazflor crude at a discount of $2.50 a barrel to dated Brent, less than a dollar in a week. Domestic prices for crude from Oman – a key supplier to China – have fallen to 82 cents above Dubai crude from $15.06 a barrel in early March. WELL FURNISHED Oil reserves in some regions are building, said Norbert Rucker, head of economics and next-generation research at Swiss asset manager Julius Baer. In addition, European refiners have found themselves oversupplied with crude as an expected shortage due to the EU’s impending ban on Russian oil has yet to materialize. Read more The premium for Brent North Sea Forties crude reached $5.40 in July but has narrowed sharply to just 75 cents this week. The forties usually set the date Brent value. In the United States, WTI Midland prices have weakened to just a 20 cent premium to crude futures, down from a premium of more than $2 about a month ago. That’s even as inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, a major warehousing center in the United States, are at their lowest level in two months. Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, Muyu Xu in Singapore, Noah Browning and Alex Lawler in London and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles. Stephanie Kelly Thomson Reuters A New York-based correspondent covering the US crude market and member of the energy team since 2018 covering oil and fuel markets as well as federal policy around renewable fuels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-oil-market-signals-short-term-weakness-ahead-eu-ban-russian-oil-2022-11-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos