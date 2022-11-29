Global oil market signals near-term weakness ahead of EU ban on Russian oil

Connect with us

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) – The global oil market is signaling a possible turnaround, as traders and analysts worry about lower crude demand and an oversupplied market in the coming months.

After months of strength, crude futures are flirting with lows not seen all year, as top oil consumer China enters additional COVID-19 lockdowns as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Global first-month oil prices have traded weaker than futures contracts in the past week, while prices for physical crude grades around the world have fallen, market participants said.

“The differences are confirming what live prices have been implying that there is a demand deficit and/or a supply surplus,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The darker environment comes at a difficult time for the market. On December 5, a European Union ban on Russian crude imports will begin, along with a plan by G7 countries to force shippers to respect a price cap on Russian oil sales.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ – the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) grouping and allied producers, including Russia – will meet to review production levels on December 4.

The differences are evident in the structure of the market – a comparison of short-term contracts versus long-term contracts. In the past week, crude futures have moved in and out of contango, where the flash price of a commodity is lower than the futures price, suggesting near-term weakness.

First-month crude oil futures traded as much as 38 cents weaker than the second-month contract, the weakest spread since November 2020, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The first-month contract for international benchmark Brent traded as much as 6 cents below the second month, the weakest since August.

The month-to-month spread for the December-January Dubai exchange returned to contango last week for the first time in a year and a half.

WEAKER DEMAND FROM ASIA

In China, traders are worried about oversupply if China and India continue to import large quantities of Russian oil at a discount. At the same time, additional COVID restrictions are expected to tighten on demand.

Angolan and other West African crude oil supplies to China, a major customer, are a barometer of physical crude demand from the country. China’s Unipec, a major global oil trader, offered for sale several cargoes of crude shipments set for loading in December, in a rare sign of waning interest.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Equinor this week offered a cargo of Angolan Pazflor crude at a discount of $2.50 a barrel to dated Brent, less than a dollar in a week. Domestic prices for crude from Oman – a key supplier to China – have fallen to 82 cents above Dubai crude from $15.06 a barrel in early March.

WELL FURNISHED

Oil reserves in some regions are building, said Norbert Rucker, head of economics and next-generation research at Swiss asset manager Julius Baer.

In addition, European refiners have found themselves oversupplied with crude as an expected shortage due to the EU’s impending ban on Russian oil has yet to materialize. Read more

The premium for Brent North Sea Forties crude reached $5.40 in July but has narrowed sharply to just 75 cents this week. The forties usually set the date Brent value.

In the United States, WTI Midland prices have weakened to just a 20 cent premium to crude futures, down from a premium of more than $2 about a month ago. That’s even as inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, a major warehousing center in the United States, are at their lowest level in two months.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, Muyu Xu in Singapore, Noah Browning and Alex Lawler in London and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

