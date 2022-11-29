Migration Reporting – Princeton University Humanities Council





Junior Fizza Arshad (center) interviews Amir Aziz, the imam of the Berlin Mosque, also known as the Ahmadiyya Mosque, who immigrated from Pakistan in 2016. Arshad also interviewed his assistant, Ghaleb Alali (right, leader of a private class of the Koran), who fled the war in Syria in 2015. Photo by Jamie Saxon, Office of Communications Forced migration has now reached 100 million people across the globe, says NPR’s correspondent Deborah Amos (journalism), in a story featured on the University’s homepage. It’s one thing to read that number, it’s quite another to interview a victim and understand the enormity of the number. Eleven Princeton students in the Amos journalism course International News: Reporting Migration had that experience during a fall break trip to Berlin this October. Already for decades home to Turkish, Lebanese, Palestinian, Iranian and Afghan refugees and migrants, Berlin has recently become a haven for Syrians and now Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn countries. Every day students head across town, notebooks and recorders in hand, to Central Train Station, where Ukrainian refugees continue to arrive at all hours, to the Afghan embassy, ​​where government officials and diplomats are focused on the overwhelming crisis of Taliban rule. . for restaurants where immigrants have secured work in their temporary homeland to learn and practice field reporting for their final project: a 2,500-word article on an immigration or human rights topic. Learning to observe history in the making as news reporters, the Princeton students progressed within a week from interviewing predetermined sources to finding their own amid the turmoil of a city at the crossroads of the forced immigration crisis. I was amazed by the generosity of people who were interviewed sometimes for hours, by student journalists, Amos said. They wanted to tell their stories, even the parts that were difficult and painful. of Program in Journalism is housed in Princeton’s Humanities Council. Read the full news on the University’s homepage.

