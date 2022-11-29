Iranian general admits over 300 dead in riotsExBulletin

International
AP
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on the casualties in two months.
That estimate is significantly lower than the number reported by Human Rights Activists in Iran, a US-based group that has closely followed the protests since they erupted following the September 16 death of a young woman in police custody morale of the country.
The activist group says 451 protesters and 60 security forces have been killed since the unrest began and that more than 18,000 people have been arrested.
The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. They quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy and pose one of the most serious challenges to the ruling clerics since the 1979 revolution that brought them to power.
General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division, was quoted by a website close to the Guard as saying that more than 300 people had been killed, including “martyrs”, an apparent reference to the security forces. He also suggested that many of those killed were ordinary Iranians who were not involved in the protests.
He did not give an exact figure or say where his estimate came from.
Authorities have severely limited media coverage of the protests. State-affiliated media have not reported a total number and have focused mostly on attacks on security forces, which officials blame on underground militant and separatist groups.
Hajizadeh repeated the official claim that the protests were instigated by Iran’s enemies, including Western countries and Saudi Arabia, without providing evidence. Protesters say they are fed up with decades of social and political repression and deny having any foreign agenda.
The protests have spread throughout the country and have received support from artists, sportsmen and other public figures. The unrest has even cast a shadow over the World Cup, with some Iranians actively rooting against their national team because they see it as aligned with the government.
The granddaughter of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently called on people to pressure their governments to cut ties with Tehran over its violent crackdown on demonstrations.
In a video posted online by her France-based brother, Farideh Moradkhani called on “conscious people of the world” to support the Iranian protesters. The video was shared online this week after Moradkhani’s reported arrest on November 23, according to the activist group.
Moradkhani is a longtime activist whose father was an opposition figure married to Khamenei’s sister, and is the closest family member to the supreme leader to be arrested. The branch of the family has opposed Khamenei for decades, and Moradkhani has been jailed on previous occasions for her activism.
“I ask the conscientious people of the world to stand by us and ask their governments not to respond with empty words and slogans, but with real actions and stop all relations with this regime,” she said in her statement. video.
The protests, now in their third month, have continued despite a brutal crackdown by Iranian security forces using live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas.
Iran refuses to cooperate with a fact-finding mission that the UN Human Rights Council recently voted to establish.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not engage in any cooperation whatsoever with the political committee,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Monday.
In a separate development, Iran released a 76-year-old Iranian-Austrian dual citizen from prison for health reasons, the Austrian Press Agency reported.
APA quoted the Austrian Foreign Ministry as confirming that Massud Mossaheb was granted indefinite medical leave. The ministry said “intense diplomatic efforts” had led to his release, which was first reported by Austrian daily Die Presse. There was no immediate comment from Iran.
Mossaheb was arrested on suspicion of espionage in early 2019 during a visit to the capital, Tehran, and subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison. He must remain in Iran and report to authorities every week, APA reported.
Iran has arrested several dual nationals in recent years on charges of threatening national security. Analysts and rights groups accuse hardliners in Iran’s security agencies of using foreign prisoners as bargaining chips in negotiations or prisoner swaps with the West, which Tehran denies.
