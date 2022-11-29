The inflated budget of the new YWCA Regina Center for Women and Families





Although construction is underway, YWCA Regina has not yet finished fundraising for its new facility. The organization’s new Center for Women and Families is being built on the former Victoria School site between Rae Street and Retallack Street, south of 12th Avenue. YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said Monday the price is now pegged at $63 million, with inflation accounting for roughly $18 million. “In March last year we had covered everything we needed and now we have to go back to looking to cover those costs,” Coomber-Bendtsen said. The 85,000-square-foot facility will operate with a trauma-informed approach and provide crisis and preventative support to women and children experiencing homelessness and violent situations. On Monday, Conexus Credit Union announced a $1 million contribution to a new contact center located inside the building. “We believe that moms are the center of the family, and if moms can’t feel stable or supported financially, it’s hard to keep the family going,” said Celina Philpot, CEO of Conexus Credit Union. “By supporting the mother, we can support her and her ability to raise her family and be a part of our community.” YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, left, unveils a sign for a $1 million donation from Conexus alongside credit union CEO Celina Philpot on Monday. (Daniella Ponticelli/CBC) The Conexus Community Contact Center will act as a point of contact for people to access services not only from the YWCA, but also from other community partners. Coomber-Bendtsensaid YWCA Regina currently serves more than 10,000 women and families a year, and she expects that number to double at the new center, which will replace the current building on McIntrye Street. “Rising costs of living have meant that people who were on the margins have now moved into that cycle of poverty,” she said, noting an increase in families accessing services during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the organization announced a $33.9 million contribution from the Government of Canada through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), a $1 million investment from the Saskatchewan government and a $2 million gift of land from the City of Regina. Including Conexus’ $1 million commitment on Monday, YWCA Regina has raised $13 million through its community campaign. The organization is now working to raise another $7 million from the community. As for further inflationary concerns, Coomber-Bendtsen said YWCA Regina has put it out to bid during the budget process. “I’m told they’re doing collection work right now,” she said. “So as construction begins, those numbers have gotten stronger and we’re less likely to see an increase.” The new center will offer 108 accommodation units and accommodation beds, and will also have multi-purpose community spaces, access to essential supports and needs, communal kitchens and indoor and outdoor play areas. It will include a healing and ceremonial lodge, administered by Indigenous community members to provide cultural connections and Indigenous ways of knowing. The Center for Women and Families is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/ywca-regina-women-families-centre-1.6667134 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos