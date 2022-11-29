Chinese universities send students home in a bid to prevent more protestsExBulletin



change the subtitles Zen Soo/AP

Beijing’s Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its heavy-handed “zero COVID” restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in a show on greatest public dissent in decades. .

With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major cities.

Some anti-virus restrictions were eased on Monday in a possible attempt to quell public anger following weekend protests in at least eight cities. But the ruling party asserted its “zero COVID” strategy, which has locked millions of people in their homes in a bid to contain any infection.

Tsinghua University, Xi’s alma mater, where students protested Sunday, and other schools in Beijing and the southern province of Guangdong said they were protecting students from COVID-19. But dispersing them to outlying cities also reduces the likelihood of more activism after protests on campuses last weekend.

Some universities organized buses to take students to train stations. They said classes and final exams will be held online.

“We will arrange for willing students to return to their hometowns,” Beijing Forestry University said on its website. He said his lecturers and students all tested negative for the virus.

The campuses were hotbeds of activism during the last push for democratic reforms in the 1980s, culminating in the 1989 student-led movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square that was crushed by the military.

By sending the students home, authorities hope to “resolve the situation,” said Dali Yang, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Chicago.

“For students, it’s been closed to campuses for months. For others, of course, job prospects have been destroyed, business and all that adds to the frustrations. There’s been a lot of anxiety,” Yang said.

Authorities have ordered mass testing and imposed other controls in areas across China after a surge in infections. But the move to disperse students was unusual at a time when many cities are telling the public to avoid travel and imposing movement controls.

In Hong Kong, about 50 students from mainland China protested at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Monday in a show of support for people on the mainland. They lit candles and chanted, “No PCR tests but freedom!” and “Resist the dictatorship, don’t be a slave!”

The rally and a similar one in Hong Kong’s business district were the biggest protests on the Chinese mainland in more than a year under rules put in place to crack down on a pro-democracy movement.

“Zero COVID” has helped keep China’s case count lower than that of the United States and other major countries. But public acceptance has eroded as people in some areas have been confined to their homes for up to four months and say they do not have reliable access to food and medicine.

The Chinese Communist Party promised last month to reduce the disruption by changing quarantine and other rules. But a surge in infections has prompted cities to tighten controls, fueling public frustration.

On Tuesday, the number of new coronavirus cases fell slightly to 38,421 after setting new records in recent days. Of these, 34,860 showed no symptoms.

While China’s numbers remain low compared to the US and other countries, few Chinese have been exposed to the virus, and vaccines developed inside China are considered far less effective than those used abroad. Authorities are believed to fear a wave of infections and deaths that could overwhelm the health care system if they lift the “zero COVID” measures.

Most protesters complain of excessive restrictions, but some turned their anger on Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s. In a video verified by The Associated Press, a crowd in Shanghai on Saturday chanted, “Xi Jinping! Give it up! CCP! Give it up!”

On Monday, the Beijing city government announced it would no longer install gates to block entry to apartment complexes where infections are found.

It did not mention a fire last week in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people. That prompted angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other antivirus controls.

Urumqi and another city in the northwestern Xinjiang region announced that markets and other businesses in areas considered low risk of infection would reopen this week and public bus service would resume.

The Urumqi fire “triggered people to come out and express themselves,” Yang said. Depending on the tough stance the government takes, the protests could continue on a “rotating” basis, with new groups rotating in, he said.

Sympathy protests were held overseas and foreign governments have appealed to Beijing for restraint.

Asked about the protests at a Monday briefing, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “obviously, there are people in China who have concerns about this,” referring to the blockades.

“These protesters are speaking for themselves,” Kirby said. What we are doing is making it clear that we support the right to peaceful protest.

The government of the self-governing island republic of Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, also commented on the protests.

“We call on the Chinese authorities to actively respond to people’s reasonable demands and let society in mainland China return to normal as soon as possible,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement. weekly press conference.

Wang Dan, a former student leader of the 1989 demonstrations who now lives in exile, called the protests “an important harbinger for Xi Jinping’s third term in power. It means he will face many challenges in the next five years.”

The Chinese president recently began a third five-year term as leader of the Communist Party, breaking the norm.

“This protest symbolizes the beginning of a new era in China … in which Chinese civil society has decided not to remain silent and confront tyranny,” Wang told a news conference in Taipei, warning that authorities are likely to respond with “stronger force to violently suppress the protesters”.