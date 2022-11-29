International
Veterans Affairs has denied benefits to blacks at higher rates for years, lawsuit claims
Veterans Affairs Building in Washington, DC
Karen Blair | AFP | Getty Images
Getting benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs has been disproportionately more difficult for black Americans for decades.a federal lawsuit filed Mondayclaims.
“The result of VA’s racial discrimination has been the denial of countless meritorious applications from black veterans, depriving them and their families of the care and support that their faithful service has earned them,” the lawsuit states.
Filed in federal court by the Yale Law School Veterans Legal Services Clinic on behalf of Conley Monk Jr., a Vietnam War veteran, the suit alleges Monk was repeatedly denied a home loan, education and benefits medical because he is black.
The monk is not alone, the filing claims. According to VA data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by the National Veterans Council on Legal Redress, of which Monk is co-founder and director, and the Black Veterans Project, the average denial rate for disability compensation restricted was 5.3% higher for black Veterans than their white counterparts between 2001 and 2020. And the racial disparity for average admission rates was an even higher 6.8%.
“They failed to remedy long-standing, pervasive racial discrimination and disparate impacts of which they knew or should have known,” the lawsuit states.
Adam Henderson, one of the Yale Law School student interns working on the case, said their legal team has three goals: obtaining damages for Monk, getting Veterans’ cases heard and creating a more legal well for other black veterans to get justice.
“We hope that going forward, there won’t be another generation of veterans subjected to the same system,” Henderson said.
In a statement, Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes acknowledged “unacceptable disparities in VA benefit decisions and military discharge status based on racism,” adding that the department is studying the role race plays in benefit decisions and that the results will be published as soon as they are available.
“We are actively working to correct these errors,” he said. “We are taking steps to ensure that our claims process combats institutional racism, rather than perpetuating it.”
At a news conference Monday after the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., spoke about the disproportionate denial of benefits to black veterans and called for answers.
“We know the results,” he said. “We want to know the reason why.”
Both Henderson, who is Black, and Mike Sullivan, another Yale Law School student intern working with the clinic on Monk’s case, said each found special meaning in helping Monk. “It’s really like serving a brother,” said Sullivan, who enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school.
Henderson, however, said there is still much to do.
“This is the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The clinic and Mr. Monk will continue to fight every step of the way.”
