Auburn recognizing International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a variety of activities





The body of the notification Auburn, Office of Accessibility and Office of Inclusion and Diversityor OID, recognize and celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday, December 3. This day serves as a key moment to recognize the unique experiences and challenges of living with a disability while promoting the dignity, rights and well-being of people with disabilities. The Auburn family is encouraged to find out Skill Exhibition, opens Dec. 1-2 in Room 1101 of the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment Building. The expo offers interactive stations designed to build awareness of people with disabilities and the disability movement, and attendees can gain insight into ways to become disability allies and educators. Auburn’s OID leadership is proud to partner with the Office of Accessibility to bring the Proficiency Expo to the university. In addition to the exhibit, OID will host a Lunch & Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in room 2222-2223 of the Harold Melton Student Center. This event will include a presentation on Universal Design in Higher Education led by Capability Expo Director Mark Pousson. Lunch & Learn attendees are encouraged to consider bringing pasta, rice or hygiene products to donate to Auburn University’s food pantry for the holiday season. Please RSVP for Lunch and Learn here. In the world of athletics, Auburn’s wheelchair basketball team continues to provide equal athletic opportunities for student-athletes with disabilities, promoting health, wellness and disability awareness. The team will continue its successful season during its home tour from December 17-18. The College of Education recently profiled Julie Hill, an assistant professor who, after being diagnosed with a genetic connective tissue disorder, has been an advocate, researcher, counselor and spokesperson for people with chronic health conditions and disabilities. To view Auburn’s complete suite of resources for people with disabilities of any type, visit Office of Accessibility Web page. For more information on Auburn’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, the monthly “This Month in the DEI Calendar” and other recognition notes, please visit OID through Web pageIN Instagram, DEI landing page or registering for OID Bulletin. Posted by: Myya Robinson

