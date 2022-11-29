Negotiations are officially underway to reach a comprehensive global plastics treaty





This week, the UK Government (28 November 2022) is attending the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) in Uruguay to launch negotiations on the landmark new, legally binding treaty aimed at ending pollution plastic by 2040. The first meeting will allow the UK, together with other UN member states, to assert their initial negotiating position, set the direction of discussions and reinforce the main objective of the treaties: to end plastic pollution globally. Plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental threats we face today. Current worldwide commitments will only reduce annual plastic discharge into the ocean by 7% by 2040 according to Breaking the Plastic Wave report published by the Pew Charitable Trusts. The new treaty will impose obligations on countries to reduce pollution throughout the plastic life cycle by reducing plastic consumption, reusing plastic products and improving waste management systems. Environment Secretary Thrse Coffey said: Images of marine life trapped in plastic waste remind us why global cooperation to end plastic pollution is so important. The UK is leading the way with action to reduce waste domestically and this week we will join other ambitious countries in Uruguay to help lay the foundations for an ambitious treaty to end pollution plastic by 2040. The UK continues to be at the forefront of tackling global plastic pollution, co-sponsoring the proposal to draft the new UK Environment Assembly treaty in February 2022; leading a series of dialogue meetings to help inform the UK’s negotiating position for an influential treaty; and being a founding member of the Highly Ambitious Coalition to End Plastic Pollution, a group of more than 40 countries calling for a target under the treaty to stop plastic from flowing into our lands and oceans by 2040. The UK has also taken action at home by banning microbeads in personal care rinse-off products and limiting the supply of plastic straws, plastic drink stirrers and cotton buds with plastic stems. Our carrier bag charge has reduced the use of single-use carrier bags in major supermarkets by over 97%. Introducing extended producer responsibility for packaging will ensure that manufacturers cover the costs of collecting and managing plastic waste, and our plastic packaging tax will encourage businesses to use recycled plastic in the production of plastic packaging. United Nations member states have agreed to a schedule of five INC meetings in hopes of finalizing the treaty by the end of 2024.

