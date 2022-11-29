US and China in first meeting in South China Sea since Xi-Biden meeting







Seoul, South Korea

CNN

–

The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words on Tuesday after a US Navy warship conducted the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an effort to ease tensions. In a statement, the Chinese military claimed that the USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruiser, illegally entered waters near China’s Nansha Islands and reefs without the approval of the Chinese government. The move, according to China, shows that the US is a real producer of security risks in the South China Sea. A statement from the US Navy’s 7th Fleet later on Tuesday called the PLA account false and a persistent misrepresentation of US actions in the South China Sea. The encounter is the first in the South China Sea since then US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in person on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia two weeks ago, according to a US Navy spokesman. After that meeting, Biden said he and Xi made progress in cooling tensions in some areas, but came no closer to resolving the series of issues that have helped drive U.S.-China relations to their lowest point in decades. China claims undisputed sovereignty over almost the entire 1.3 million square mile South China Sea, as well as most of the islands within it, including the Nansha Islands, known outside of China as the Spratlys. They are home to military installations that China has built on features claimed by other countries around the South China Sea, including the Philippines, a US treaty ally, and Vietnam. People’s Liberation Army Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theater Command, said the PLA organized naval and air forces to track, monitor, warn and eventually drive away the US warship. China says this action by the US military seriously violates China’s sovereignty and security and is strong evidence that the US is seeking maritime hegemony and militarization of the South China Sea, according to a statement on its official Weibo account. In its statement, the US Navy said the US cruiser conducted the FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued to conduct normal operations in waters where the freedoms of the high seas apply. The PRC’s behavior stands in contrast to the United States’ adherence to international law and our vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. All nations, large and small, must be secure in their sovereignty, free from coercion and able to pursue economic growth in accordance with accepted international rules and norms, the US statement added. Biden said he made this point to Xi in their meeting. I have been clear that we will defend American interests and values, promote universal human rights and protect the international order, and work closely with our allies and partners, Biden said. Tuesday’s FONOP is an early indication that Biden is not backing down from that promise. The operation reflects our commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and the lawful use of the sea as a matter of principle. The United States is defending the right of every nation to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, as the USS Chancellorsville did here. Nothing the PRC (China) says otherwise will stop us, the US Navy statement said on Tuesday.

