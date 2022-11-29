Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is in danger, says the UNESCO mission





Comment on this story COMMENTARY Australia is rejecting a recommendation by United Nations-backed missions to add its prized Great Barrier Reef to the list of World Heritage Sites in Danger, saying there was no need for such a decision. The latest warning about the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem cited climate change, coastal development and deteriorating water quality, calling for greater conservation efforts in large part because of the sheer scale of the challenge. . Missions report was released this week following a visit in March by officials from the UN cultural agency UNESCO and the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The Great Barrier Reef contributes more than $4 billion a year to Australia’s economy and supports tens of thousands of jobs, the government said. say. At home for home to around 400 species of coral and 1,500 species of fish, the sprawling reef has been a World Heritage Site since 1981. Giving Mother Nature a little boost on the Great Barrier Reef The UN agency classifies 52 such countries as in danger and says the goal is to encourage action to protect them. Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Tuesday that the new government was already taking steps to protect reefs, more so than when the inspection was done while the previous administration was in office. She said the government has committed about $800 million to take care of the reef. No one loves the Great Barrier Reef more than Australians. No one is more determined to protect it than the Australian government, she told reporters. Well, I clearly point out to UNESCO that it does not need to be singled out in this way said. The UN-backed mission said it sympathized with concerns that designating the reef as endangered could affect vital tourism. But it added that such a designation could also position Australia as a world leader in preserving globally important natural heritage. It is not the first time that UNESCO has faced objections from Australia over the listing suggestion. A similar recommendation last year failed, but it was revisit this year. In its new report, the UN-backed mission said it recognizes that climate change requires a global solution. His recommendations for the Great Barrier Reef include increasing funding for protection efforts, reducing the excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides on nearby sugar cane and banana farms, and phasing out net fishing, which can catch creatures such as sea turtles. He also highlighted the risk of mass bleaching events caused by warming waters, which could kill coral reefs. Photos show major coral spawning event on Great Barrier Reef, giving divers hope for climate change recovery Reef decline threatens millions of people who rely on them for food, work and flood protection, as well as billions of dollars in goods and services. told UNESCO Associated Press that there has been a constructive dialogue with the Australian authorities in recent months. But there is still work to be done, it says. A decision on whether to officially label the rubber as endangered is expected next year by the World Heritage Committee.

