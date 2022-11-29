USS Chancellorsville conducts FONOP in South China Sea, draws Chinese protests





Tuesday’s passage of a US-guided missile cruiser past a disputed island chain in the South China Sea has drawn protests from Beijing and claims that the People’s Liberation Army kicked the ship out of Chinese territorial waters. According to the US 7th Fleet, the USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) sailed past the Spratly island chain on Tuesday as part of a freedom of navigation operation. USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) asserted the rights and freedoms of navigation in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, in accordance with international law. At the conclusion of the operation, the USS Chancellorsville exited the area of ​​excessive claims and continued operations in the South China Sea, the 7th Fleet statement said.

Operation Freedom of Navigation (“FONOP”) upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by the People’s Republic of China, Vietnam and Taiwan. China maintains that foreign warships passing within the territorial sea of ​​its claims in the South China Sea require prior approval from Beijing. According to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, a warship makes an innocent passage through the territorial waters of another country with our prior notice. The Chinese state-backed South China Sea Investigation Initiative tweeted satellite images showing the cruiser operating near the Chinese artificial island of Fiery Cross Reef alongside a US P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft. Under international law, a warship may transit through the territorial waters of a nation so long as it is not prejudicial to the peace, good order or security of the coastal state, under Article 19 of the UNLOSC. In a statement after the transit, the PLA’s Southern Theater issued a statement claiming that Chinese forces had driven Chancellorsville outside Chinese territorial waters. Chancellorsville illegally entered the waters adjacent to the Nansha Islands and China’s reefs without the approval of the Chinese government, and organized naval and air forces in the southern Chinese theater of the People’s Liberation Army to pursue and monitor them and issue a warning to drive them away them, a translation of the statement said. The actions of the US military have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security, which is another iron proof of its hegemony in navigation and militarization of the South China Sea, and fully demonstrates that the United States is a security risk producer in the South . China Sea. In response, the US Navy pushed back against the Chinese statement. The PRC statement about this mission is false. USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and thereafter continued to conduct normal operations in waters where the freedoms of the high seas apply, the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The operation reflects our continued commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and the lawful use of the sea as a matter of principle. The United States is defending the right of every nation to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law permits, as the USS Chancellorsville did here. Nothing the PRC says otherwise will stop us. Based in Japan Chancellorsville has been operating with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in recent months. The last reported US FONOP in the South China Sea was conducted by the guided-missile destroyer USS Bow (DDG-65) in July. Connected

