Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the Romanian Athenaeum

PRIME MINISTER CIUCA: (Through translator) Mr. Secretary, Excellency, ladies and gentlemen, it is a great honor and privilege to welcome Secretary Blinken to Bucharest. This is a historic moment as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership between Romania and the United States. Very happy to hear that 25 years ago, when President Clinton announced the launch of the strategic partnership here in Bucharest, you were here with him.

I am happy and proud to announce that our strategic partnership has reached the highest levels in its 25-year history. Twenty-five years is a very important historical moment, which makes us aware that in 1997 a new generation was born that grew and grew with the strategic partnership. I am sure that this generation will do everything possible to protect the values ​​that we hold for freedom and all the values ​​that we share. I am sure that this generation, together with the Romanian people, fully appreciates the importance of our strategic partnership and membership in NATO.

I am also happy that we can enjoy this exhibition together in a beautiful building, which has been a landmark in Romanian history. Your presence here confirms the importance that the United States attaches to the strategic partnership with Romania and the United States, and I would like to assure you that the Romanian government will do its best to strengthen and expand this strategic partnership.

The political-military component of the strategic partnership is very important. And your presence today here in Bucharest is in the context where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania together with Minister Aurescu have organized the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, this meeting which takes place immediately after the Madrid Summit and for the first time since Romania hosted the 2008 NATO Summit in Bucharest. Returning to the politico-military component of our strategic partnership, I would like to thank you for the US commitment to deter, protect and strengthen the eastern flank.

Of course, the economic component of the strategic partnership is also very important, and I would like to appreciate the increase in American investment in Romania. In this context, energy has become much more important than we would have thought a little while ago. I would like to emphasize the cooperation, the bilateral cooperation, in the nuclear field, and the fact that the US government has committed to finance reactors number three and four at Cernavod with 3 billion dollars, also highlights this strategic partnership.

Also the development of small nuclear reactors in Romania is extremely important, and this is also a high point of cooperation between American and Romanian experts. We have already selected the location for these future reactors in Doiceti. There are other directions of cooperation in the field of energy and we are looking to develop especially the wind energy source. All of these efforts will expand and expand our ability to become energy independent. And of course Romania as a strategic partner offers its capabilities to other partners and allies that do not have the ability to produce their own energy.

Mr. Secretary, we have extensive cooperation between Romania and the United States, and I want to assure you that this is based on our common values ​​and interests. Because the strategic partnership represents the fundamental pillar of our security and foreign policy, we will continue to strengthen it in the future.

Thank you very much and I look forward to developing our strategic partnership.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Prime Minister, thank you very much for having us here this morning. For you, for my friend Bogdan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, it is wonderful to be back in Bucharest. As the Prime Minister said, I was here with President Clinton when he and President Constantinescu announced the strategic partnership 25 years ago. It was a moment when the Romanian people inspired the world with their quest for freedom.

I don’t think the two presidents could have imagined even then how much this partnership would grow and security, economic, people-to-people ties would flourish. And as the prime minister said, we are staunch allies in NATO who defend the values ​​we share, including when those values ​​are under attack from Russia to Ukraine. And we have built a strong and growing economic partnership, including powerful new horizons around nuclear power. And of course, we have stronger and stronger people-to-people ties, as evidenced here today by some of the work that brought us together: educational exchange, cultural exchange, in many ways connecting our countries over the past 25 years.

So it’s especially great to go back to this moment when we were working so closely together. And I have to tell you, Prime Minister, what a fantastic way to start the day in this incredible country with some music, so thank you for that as well.

PRIME MINISTER CIUCA: (Inaudible.)

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: we will. Thank you.

PRIME MINISTER CIUCA: Thank you very much.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Thank you.