China lockdown protests and surge in COVID leave Xi Jinping with ‘2 bad options’: NPR

When protests erupted in China over the weekend, a widely shared social media post quoted a former Chinese leader as saying: “People should be allowed to speak and encouraged to care about state affairs.”

That leader was Xi Zhongxun, the late father of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is unclear whether the younger Xi will take the advice given in a speech years ago.

Several days of extraordinary street protests in cities and universities across the country have highlighted with brutal clarity just how unpopular China’s “dynamic zero COVID” policy has become.

But experts say the country is ill-prepared to deal with the consequences of completely lifting these policies and triggering a potential tsunami of COVID-19 cases. China is already facing a record outbreak. On Tuesday, it reported nearly 40,000 new cases.

“Two Bad Options”

After the first detection of the new coronavirus in 2019, China imposed strict travel restrictions, mandatory mass testing, extensive surveillance, lengthy mandatory quarantines and sudden lockdowns in various cities. The details of implementation have changed over time, but the policy has largely remained in place throughout the pandemic, even as the rest of the world has moved on.

“China’s leadership now faces a choice between two bad options,” according to Gabriel Wildau, a managing director at consulting firm Teneo that follows China.

“The first is doubling down on zero-COVID, which would require an escalation of lockdowns and political repression. Even then, this option may fail to suppress the current wave of infections, given the transmissibility of recent variants,” he has written in a note.

“The alternative is to let go of the rope.”

“Zero COVID” has been the government’s cornerstone policy for most of the pandemic. And that has been a point of pride for the Communist Party, which has touted the relatively low number of cases and deaths in China.

But the introduction of the omicron variant a year ago caught the party flat-footed and has had a hard time turning around. An endless string of lockdowns and travel restrictions have damaged the economy and eroded public goodwill.

But removing the policy and allowing the pandemic to spread would have its own high costs.

The number of hospital beds in China is a major headache



China has inadequate hospitals, me less than four intensive care beds per 100,000 people about a quarter of the rate in the United States. Chinese experts estimate that if Beijing lifted the lockdown immediately, the overwhelming number of hospitalizations would overwhelm its medical system.

And while overall vaccination rates against the coronavirus are officially high, the rate among the elderly is low; nearly 40% of people over 80 have not yet had a booster. The researchers say Chinese-made vaccines for COVID-19 are less effective than mRNA vaccines offered in other countries.

Xi Chen, a public health expert at Yale University, says this is a big problem and points to what happened in Hong Kong in the spring as a cautionary tale.

“Hong Kong was around a very similar amplification rate when the omicron wave hit,” says Chen. “More than 6,000 people died.”

With a population of 7.4 million, Hong Kong, for a time, had the highest the recorded mortality rate from COVID-19 on the ground. The same could happen on the continent China, just on a much larger scale, he says.

That may be hard to swallow for a party that has been patting itself on the back for the country’s low death toll.

William Hurst, a China specialist at the University of Cambridge in Britain, says the leadership probably hopes the protests will die down and the pressure will ease.

“I don’t think they’re in a position to make concessions, because concessions could range from anything from going back on a lot of ‘zero COVID’ measures to a more systematic kind of political opening. I would be very, very, very I shocked if they chose that,” he says.

“Printing is also extremely expensive and extremely dangerous,” he adds. “So I suspect what they’re doing is they’re just trying to wait to see if it goes out, because it could burn out in a couple of days. And if it does, I think the government will breathe a sigh of relief and just move.”

A deeper problem for Xi Jinping

Beijing introduced 20 measures earlier this month to ease COVID controls to a limited extent, but experts say the current surge has made officials reluctant to completely reverse course.

Regardless of how the party chooses to move forward now that the protests have opened Pandora’s Box, the past few days have highlighted a deeper problem for Xi Jinping.

From Beijing to Shanghai and beyond, demonstrators have called not only for an end to repressive COVID-19 policies, but also for greater freedom and, in at least one case, for Xi to resign.

Mary Gallagher, a professor at the University of Michigan, says this reflects widespread discontent and heightened anxiety about the direction Xi is leading the country. That has been exacerbated by tough coronavirus restrictions and a Communist Party congress in October that gave Xi a mandate to rule unchallenged for the foreseeable future.

Under Xi, the “social contract” between the Communist Party and the people, which was forged in the wake of the last major outbreak of nationwide political demonstrations, the Tiananmen Square movement 33 years ago is changing.

“I don’t think people actually understand what the new social contract is. Is the new social contract just more political control and a bad economy? I mean, I don’t think people signed up for that,” says Gallagher.

“I don’t think he’s been able to really articulate what the alternative is.”

But can Beijing finally make amends?

And some see potentially troubling signs about decision-making within leadership.

Officials acknowledge that the “zero COVID dynamic” involves some discomfort and pain, but argue that removing it would cause even worse problems. That doesn’t explain why the authorities failed to get rid of it sooner, or use the time it bought them to increase vaccination rates and prepare for the country’s eventual reopening.

Gallagher suspects the party’s persistence has to do with the way Xi has consolidated power and created an environment in which it has become increasingly dangerous to challenge his policy choices.

“The thing that was remarkable about China was the government’s ability to correct itself,” she says. “And that’s completely lost.”