China may have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035: Pentagon report

China’s stockpile of nuclear warheads has surpassed 400 in a fraction of the time previously estimated by the United States, a major Pentagon report has revealed, with Beijing focusing on accelerating its nuclear expansion as it seeks to challenge the US as the greatest superpower in the world.

In 2020, the US estimated that China had nuclear warheads numbering in the 200s, and the stockpile was expected to double within a decade. Just two years later, China has reached that point and could have around 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if they continue to expand their stockpile at the current rate, according to the China Military Power 2022 report released on Tuesday.

What we have really seen in the last two years is this accelerated expansion, said a senior defense official.

The world’s most populous country is using its growing military as one of its tools to create an international system that favors its worldview, posing the most significant and systemic challenge to US national security, according to the report. , and greater nuclear capability is a far cry from what China called a weak and effective nuclear deterrent. Beijing’s investment in nuclear launch options based on nuclear triads at sea, land and air is a cause for concern in Washington.

We see, I think, a set of capabilities that are taking shape and new numbers in terms of what they’re looking to pursue that raises some questions about what their goal is going to be in the longer term, the senior official said. of defense at a press conference about the latest report.

China also conducted 135 ballistic missile tests in 2021, the report said, more than the rest of the world combined. (The settlement excludes ballistic missiles used in the war in Ukraine, the report noted.)

The official also provided new details about China’s July 2021 test of a hypersonic missile that flew around the world before hitting its target, a feat that drew attention to the lagging pace of U.S. hypersonic weapons development. The official said the Chinese system flew 40,000 kilometers and demonstrated the longest flight of any Chinese ground attack weapon to date.

China’s military, officially known as the People’s Liberation Army, is also developing space and counterspace weapons, the report said, seeing the advanced technology as a way to deter outside interference in a regional military conflict.

China has a standing army of nearly 1 million soldiers, the world’s largest navy by number of ships and the world’s third-largest air force, according to the report.

The National Defense Strategy 2022, released last month, identifies China as the tempo challenge for the United States, a point repeated frequently by top Pentagon leaders.

China is the only country out there that geopolitically has the power potential to be a significant challenge to the United States, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley said at a news conference earlier this month. Based on their population, their technology, their economy and nano and a host of other things, China is the biggest geopolitical challenge to the United States.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington often revolve around Taiwan, a democratic and self-governing island. China views the island as a fundamental part of its sovereign territory, including the South China Sea, and defense officials have previously said it aims to have the ability to use military force to take Taiwan by 2027.

In the latest report officially called Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China, the US does not foresee an imminent invasion of Taiwan. Instead, the report says, the US has seen Beijing increase diplomatic, economic, political and military pressure on Taiwan.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s historic visit to the island in August marked a new phase in China’s efforts, as Beijing used the visit to create a new normal around Taiwan.

Since the visit, China has more frequently crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait, the defense official said, a move they would rarely use in the past. In addition, there is more naval activity around Taiwan and a large number of Chinese aircraft flying in Taiwan’s self-proclaimed air defense identification zone.

Although we do not see an imminent invasion, this is a kind of heightened level of intimidation and coercion activity around Taiwan, the official said.

Two weeks ago, President Joe Biden met personally with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time during his presidency at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Biden described the 3-hour meeting as open and frank, and he laid out the US approach to one of the world’s most important bilateral relationships as one of competition rather than conflict.

Biden also focused on the need to keep open lines of communication between Beijing and Washington. China cut off some contacts and meetings with the US after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who met with his Chinese counterpart in Cambodia last week, also stressed the need for communication, according to a readout of the meeting.

The report also examined the relationship between Russia and China. The two countries issued a joint statement on February 4, signaling a desire for continued partnership and cooperation. Beijing and Moscow have complementary interests in terms of their national security and a common approach to international relations. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just weeks later has complicated the relationship in ways that may not yet be entirely clear.

It will certainly be an area of ​​great interest to us and other observers in Europe and elsewhere, the official said. We have seen the PRC continue to support Russia diplomatically and greatly amplify their propaganda and disinformation. And so those are areas of particular concern.