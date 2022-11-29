Riedel provides support for the European Championships Munich 2022 – FOH





WUPPERTAL, Germany – Riedel Communications provided the Munich 2022 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) with communications, broadcast and event IT support for the 2022 European Championships, which took place on August 11-21 in Munich, Germany. More details from Riedel (www.riedel.net): Riedel technicians deployed more than 1,600 km of fiber to create a robust network infrastructure for the event, while the company’s MediorNet distributed AV platform distributed routing and signal processing, and its Artist digital matrix and Bolero wireless communication systems provided communications reliable for production crews. Bringing together the existing championships of the major European sports in one multi-sport event, the largest to take place in Germany since the 1972 Summer Olympics, the European Championships featured more than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 175 medal events in nine Olympic sports. The 11-day event for which LOC served as host broadcaster was held at the Olympic Park in Munich, in addition to other locations across the city, including Knigsplatz and Odeonsplatz. The official opening, unlike typical opening ceremonies, was a colorful festival that brought acts like Marteria and Moop Mama to fans and sports enthusiasts from Munich and beyond free of charge and right in the city center. “The LOC had very ambitious goals regarding the viewership of the championship and the engagement of the audience on the ground in Munich, as well as for millions of viewers at home, while keeping a close eye on the available budgets. But with our flexible and scalable combination of MediorNet IP and Artist, we were able to implement a cost-effective unified solution for data, intercom, video and audio, connecting all sites into a comprehensive network,” said Marc Schneider. , Executive Director Global Events. Riedel Communications. Felix Demandt, Senior Project Manager at Riedel, added: “For the 2022 European Championships, Riedel technologies supported communications, broadcasting and IT, all of which were equally important as none of these areas work without the others and work in it the same infrastructure. So no matter how the production staff exchanged information by talking over the intercom, sending signals from point A to point B, using the Internet or simply typing a schedule, our solutions were included.” In the Olympic Park, Riedel deployed three 10 Gbit Internet lines in the production, media/press and commentary areas, providing a WLAN with over 300 access points. For production crew communications, the company installed an Artist digital matrix intercom network, consisting of 10 Artist-64 and 11 Artist-1024 intercom nodes, with 450 SmartPanels for control located in various control rooms. The Artist platform was seamlessly integrated with Riedel’s Bolero wireless telephony system, which consisted of over 400 Bolero wireless beltpacks and 168 antennas in the event production and host areas. Also, 2,500 radios were used in production, which Riedel supported by installing nine TETRA radio systems. Riedel’s MediorNet installation was the heart of the signal distribution for the European Championships. The system consisted of over 250 nodes including MicroN and MicroN UHD devices, in addition to 11 VirtU frames for media signal processing and SDI-to-IP conversion. Centrally controlled by the Technical Operation Center (TOC), the system was used to supply signals to rights holders at the International Broadcast Center (IBC) and Olympic Park venues. In addition, one-way signals and host lines were transmitted to external locations, which were redundantly connected via Dark Fiber. Four Riedel technicians were on site at each of these locations to handle event production for spectators. “The European Championship merger was a massive undertaking that we started planning over a year and a half ago and took a team of 96 employees to Munich to pull it off,” added Demandt. “The IT pool for communications alone consisted of over 600 switches and 20 to 25 MediorNet nodes were required at each site, with larger sites requiring even more. Additionally, configuring the Bolero system and Artist SmartPanels was a huge task to manage up front.” “Fortunately, our systems were connected to the Riedel Operations Center (ROC) in Wuppertal, which gave us access to additional knowledge and resources from our headquarters. And the results speak for themselves. The event was a huge success for LOC, and we were able to provide the production teams with reliable communications and internet connectivity, while the 200Gbit bandwidth offered the broadcasters tremendous flexibility in delivering the event to spectators at home. “

