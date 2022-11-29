JANMAR’S NEW CHALLENGE GREEN 2050 INSPIRES DEMONSTRATION OF POWERFUL FUTURE CAPABILITIES IN WORKBOAT FELLOWSHIP

International Workboat Show, November 30 to December 2, Booth 2309

Promising new benefits for its commercial customers, YANMAR integrates its extensive and reliable line of engines with a new company commitment to advance technology to meet the environmental challenges of the future at the International Workboat Show. this year.

YANMAR marine divisions will showcase a full range of light, high-speed and larger engines, offering versatility, production range and quality for a variety of applications, including workboats, rescue and safety vessels, fishing and passenger vessels, salvage/towing, government service vessels, port authority vessels and large offshore vessels.

In addition to the product line, YANMAR is demonstrating further capabilities specific to the commercial sector following the launch of the YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050 to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in its business activities. The company, which has prioritized sustainability since its founding, will demonstrate how the initiative is driving product development and innovation, inspiring new fuel systems and concepts and opening up exciting opportunities for partnerships with OEMs with the common goal of reduce environmental impact.

Kevin Carlan, President of YANMAR Marine International Americas, said: The Workboat Show is always a key date in the calendar for us to showcase YANMAR’s focus on the commercial sector. For the first time, we can combine our flagship engine range with evidence of how new YANMAR technology and developments will impact our ability to work for and benefit our customers and partners in the years to come. Rooted in the mission of developing carbon reduction technologies on land, sea and city, YANMAR is already at the forefront of alternative fuel development, proving a hydrogen fuel cell concept ship and leading the way in the design of marine engines with dual fuel. Further work continues on methane oxidation catalyst systems. We see many opportunities with our commercial customers in line with the YANMAR 2050 Green Challenges, such as working with OEMs to be their electrical systems integrator. We look forward to bringing this new impetus to our discussions at the show.

The YANMAR line of engines

The combined offering of YANMAR Marine International (YMI) and YANMAR Americas to the commercial sector ensures that customers and partners receive the cost and efficiency benefits of an engine series proven for its core durability and exceptionally low fuel consumption.

The joint display will highlight YMI’s range as the largest line of EPA-certified recreational and light commercial (LDC) engines, backed by the largest marine service network in the industry. Built for the toughest conditions with the extra features required by the stringent SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) regulations, these YANMAR diesel engines are designed to exceed global emissions regulations and standards. Options also include half-pole, high-power alternators, NMEA connections and more to meet almost any light commercial application requirement.

The units in the LDC range on display at Workboat this year are the EPA Tier III and IMO Tier II certified 4LV and 6LF engine series, suitable for water taxis, high speed fishing vessels, pilot boats and government service vessels. The 4LV engines are cleaner, quieter and produce more torque and acceleration than any other engine in their class, while the 6LF models are compact and lightweight engines for semi-planing and planing light bodies with propulsion systems in board.

YANMAR Americas High Speed ​​Commercial (HSC) division will feature the EPA Tier III, IMO Tier II and IMO Tier III (with SCR) 6AYEM-ET engine. 6AY engines are known for high power and high torque, long life and reliability, easy maintenance, low fuel consumption and life cycle value.

Large-scale marine engines, which are used as a source of power and energy for tugboats, fishing vessels, tankers and other vessels, achieve the high level of power, fuel economy and greater dimensional stability required for rough waters. of the open ocean. On display at Workboat, YANMAR’s large engine portfolio includes the 6EY17 unit, which is both IMO Tier II and IMO Tier III certified.

Further capabilities of the large engines business unit include its 8EY26LDF dual-fuel marine engines, which run on diesel as well as environmentally friendly LNG, enabling them to meet IMO Tier III regulations. With features such as load fluctuation tracking, acceleration performance and high thermal efficiency, in addition to precise air-fuel ratio control technology, the 8EY26LDF engines always maintain optimal combustion, enabling them to deliver stable and highly efficient operations. reliable.

YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050 and new technology

Aiming to transform the company, YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050 declares its intention to eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its business activities and achieve zero environmental impact by circulating resources to realize a sustainable future.

Several projects and developments show progress in the maritime sector, including:

A demonstration field test for a marine fuel cell system incorporating hydrogen fuel cell modules from Toyotas MIRAI automobile. The system was installed on YANMARs EX38A FC pleasure boat for field testing. YANMAR intends to verify specific issues and solutions in a marine environment for marine fuel cell system deployment. The system is scheduled to be deployed on larger ships by 2025. YANMAR was among the first companies to comply with environmental regulations with the development of dual-fuel marine engines.



For the first time in the world, Approval in Principle was obtained for the Methane Oxidation Catalyst System from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Mitsui OSK Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Yanmar Power Technologies Co. (YPT). The system reduces methane slippage by placing a methane oxidation catalyst in an LNG-fueled engine and oxidizing the methane. The project aims to further reduce the environmental impact of LNG-fueled engines by achieving a methane slip reduction rate of more than 70% over a six-year period from FY2021 to FY2026 by combining a methane oxidation catalyst and engine improvements and verify the design concept in fact. dishes.



Creation of HyEng Corporation, where Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd., and Japan Engine Corporation will pursue the joint development of the world’s leading hydrogen-fueled marine engines. The three companies will further advance their joint development activities and accelerate their efforts to develop new markets for maritime decarbonisation.

Visit YANMAR at the International Workboat Show from November 30th to December 2nd Booth 2309.