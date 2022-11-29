UAE plans global energy push with $150 billion in spending – US Oil & Gas Industry Energy News





The UAE’s main energy company will increase investment to $150 billion over the next five years, accelerate an increase in oil production capacity and list some of its natural gas businesses. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co also said it will expand its international gas, chemicals and clean energy operations. The moves are part of a push by the company and the UAE to increase hydrocarbon production while neutralizing planet-warming emissions by 2050. The decisions were taken at an annual board meeting on Monday chaired by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The OPEC member, along with neighboring Saudi Arabia, has criticized Western governments and investors for efforts to move away from fossil fuels.very quickly. They have pointed to this year’s price increase as evidence that there has been very little investment in oil and gas exploration in recent years. The world needs maximum energy, minimum emissions and needs all energy solutions if we are to ensure global energy security, Sultan al Jaber, chief executive of Adnocs, said in the statement. Gas IPO Adnoc will combine its liquefied natural gas and gas processing arms into a new unit. It will sell a small part of the business, to be called Adnoc Gas, through an initial public offering in Abu Dhabi in 2023. Abu Dhabi’s stock market, along with those in Dubai and Riyadh, has been a rare spot for IPOs this year. While most major markets, including Europe and the US, have seen deals decline, Gulf economies benefited from oil rising above $100 a barrel earlier this year. Adnoc owns 70% of itThe LNG arm, with the rest held by Japans Mitsui & Co., BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE. Adnoc is to build a new LNG production plant in the port city of Fujairah it seemstripleits capacity is about 15 million tons per year. It is also growing its LNG trading division. Adnoc Gas Processingis 68% owned by Adnoc. Other shareholders are Total, Shell Plc and Thailand’s PTT Pcl. Adnoc Gas will be one of the world’s largest gas processing entities, Adnoc said, with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters per day across eight onshore and offshore sites. It will have a pipeline network of more than 3,250 kilometers (2,019 miles). Demand for the gas – used mainly as a fuel for power plants and heating – is rising as Europe rushes to replace supplies from Russia. In September, Adnoc said it would ship more LNG cargoes toGermany. More Oil Adnoc will now aim to increase crude production capacity to 5 million barrels per day from just over 4 million by 2027, earlier than the previous target of 2030. Some of the $150 billion in capital spending – a increase in the company’s previous five-year spending target of $127 billion that was announced a year ago – will go towards that. Adnocs’ net zero pledge – which will only apply to emissions from its own operations, not those from customers burning its fuel products – follows that of the UAEhimselfproduced in 2021. The company also said its oil reserves had risen by 2 billion barrels this year to 113 billion, and that its gas reserves were 290 trillion cubic meters. These reinforce the country’s position in global rankings as the keeper of the sixth largest oil reserves and the seventh largest gas reserves, Adnoc said.

