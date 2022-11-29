Restaurant Brands International and McWin to grow the iconic Burger King and Popeyes brands in Eastern Europe

McWin enters into Master Franchise and Development Agreement to develop Burger King in Czech Republic, poland & Romaniaand Popeyes at Czech Republic & polandas part of one Europe expansion.

ZUG, Switzerland, November 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Today, Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR ) (NYSE: QSR) (“RBI”) and McWin, one of the most reputable operators in EuropeWe are excited to announce that McWin affiliates have acquired exclusive master franchise and development rights to develop the Burger King and Popeyes brands in several locations in East Europewith new restaurants to open in 2023.

McWin, through its newly established platform Rex Concepts CEE, is set to expand the grilled Burger King brand to Czech Republic, polandAND Romaniaand to bring the iconic Popeyes fried chicken restaurant brand Czech Republic AND polandwith plans to open 600 restaurants across these countries over the next 10 years.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone with McWin and are confident that their strong experience in developing businesses will translate into successful extensions of our iconic brands in East Europe“.said David Shear, International President of Restaurant Brands International Inc., parent company of Burger King and Popeyes. “This announcement underscores our commitment to serve more guests with our iconic flame-grilled and bold Whopper sandwich Louisiana chicken style, among other favorites. This is a big step in our ambitious expansion journey for these brands, and we are excited to continue to grow our footprint across East Europe.”

“We are excited to continue to strengthen McWin’s leadership position in the Europewhere we see significant growth opportunities and the inclusion of strong premium brands in our growing portfolio of 1,300 restaurants, such as Burger King and Popeyes,” Henry McGovern, co-founder of McWin, commented. “Following the acquisition of BK SEE Poloni SA in August, this is the second investment made through our $525 million McWin Restaurant Fund and demonstrates our commitment to helping brands reach the next level with operational excellence as we unlock sustainable value long-term for customers, employees. , communities and local economies where we operate.”

Today’s announcement reflects the global appeal for Burger King and Popeyes around the world. Burger King operates more than 19,000 locations in 100+ countries, including 33 countries worldwide Europe.

Popeye’s passion for him Louisiana heritage, 12-hour marinated chicken, boldly flavorful and authentic food, has allowed it to become one of the world’s largest quick-service chicken restaurants with over 3,800 restaurants in over 30 countries worldwide, with launches the last successful European in the UK. , Romania, Spain AND Switzerland. The ambitious expansion drive is part of a broader strategy to increase presence in key markets around the world, serving more and more visitors while providing an exceptional guest experience.

McWin is committed to delivering the world-renowned and coveted menus that guests know and love, and to provide customers with a best-in-class guest experience, both in the restaurant and online through personalized digital innovation. The new Burger King and Popeyes restaurants will feature digital ordering screens, mobile ordering, table service and delivery so guests can easily order and enjoy delicious meals the way they prefer.

Burger King and Popeyes guests can expect to bite into the incomparable Whopper and Popeyes signature chicken sandwich and grow a love for their unique flavors in 2023.

About Burger King

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for its food quality and value as the only place where guests can get the iconic grilled Whopper sandwich. Burger King the system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries. Almost 100 percent of Burger King the restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about Burger King brand, visit www.bk.com.

About Popeyes

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeye’s has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes stands out with a uniqueness New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items. The chain’s passion for it Louisiana heritage and delicious authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world’s largest quick service chicken restaurants with over 3,800 restaurants in the US and worldwide. To learn more about the brand, please visit Popeies brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant companies with over 35 billion dollars in annual systemwide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world’s most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands TIM HORTONS, BURGER KING, POPEYES and FIREHOUSE SUBS. These independently operated brands have served their respective friends, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, planet and people and communities.

About McWin

McWin is a private investment company founded by Henry McGovern AND Steven K. Winegar in partnership with extraordinary founders and CEOs daring sustainable disruption, primarily in the foodservice and foodtech sectors.

Henry McGovern is the founder of AmRest Holdings SE, one of of Europe leading foodservice companies, which under Henry’s leadership grew to more than 2,300 restaurants in 25 countries, with over 55,000 employees. Steven K. Winegar was a shareholder and senior manager of Grupo Zena and founder of Restauravia Grupo Empresarial, Megafood SL and former board member of Telepizza. Between them, they have built or operated over 4,200 restaurants worldwide Europe, United States AND China and have extensive experience investing in food technology and broader disruptive technologies. McWin and funds advised by McWin are currently investors in Gail’s, Vapiano, CookUnity and Dean&David as well as alternative protein companies including BlueNalu, Perfect Day, The Every Company (formerly Clara Foods), Impossible Foods and UPSIDE Foods (formerly Memphis Meats) and leading food technology companies such as Footprint, Oishii and Menu.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and future performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding our ability to open 600 Burger King and Popeyes restaurants (on a combined basis) in poland, Czech Republic AND Romania in the next ten (10) years, the ability to deliver best-in-class customer experience, both in-store and online, through personalized digital innovation, the ability to create sustainable long-term value for customers, employees, communities, and Polish, Romanian and Czech Republic economies and ability to deliver Burger King and Popeyes’ ambitious expansion drive as part of a broader strategy to increase presence in key markets around the world. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI’s expectations are detailed in RBI’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to the operations of its international; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect our customers’ willingness or ability to purchase our products; our relationships with and the success of our franchisees and the risks associated with our fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and the franchise support of these programs. Except as required by applicable laws, we undertake no duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changing expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.