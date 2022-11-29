What’s at stake as USA faces Iran in World Cup – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville

DOHA, Qatar One thing you hear over and over here at World Cup in Qatar it’s how football brings the world together.

That motto is put to perhaps its toughest test yet at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday, where historical enemies The United States and Iran play a crucial group stage match.

How crucial? Both national teams covet a place in the knockout round, where the initial 32 World Cup teams are cut in half to 16. Iran have never made it this far. The US has, but considers advancing to it it The knockout stage is a must, as a way to validate the last four years spent building a men’s program after the disappointment of failing to qualify for the last World Cup.

USA must beat Iran to advance. Four years come down to one match.

“We said this team will be judged by what we do in the World Cup,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said in Doha on Monday, “so that’s good. We’ll deal with it. We’re focused on winning tomorrow. “

As can Iran, who can still advance with a draw, although the team is expected to hold nothing back in search of a win.

In their cocoons of team practices, meetings and meals, the focus is simple. But each time both teams have gone out, the focus of the match has been challenged by a growing number of issues away from the tournament’s pristine green football pitches.

It began with a silent hymn

At first, the issues involved only Iran, as the last country riot played symbolically in this World Cup.

It started before Iran’s first match, against England, as Iranian players he remained silent during their national anthem. New reports say next, the team was called into a meeting with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and told that the player’s families would be jailed or tortured if the players refused to sing in front, or join any other political protest against the Iranian government. Against Wales, the players sang. But in that match, Iran’s domestic problems began to play out in a more controversial way, among Iranian fans. The player’s euphoria on the pitch after beating Wales 2-nil grabbed the limelight ugly confrontations between fans who support the protest movement at home, and fans who support the Iranian government that has been hitting on the protesters.

One of the flashpoints during those confrontations was over flags. Some of the supporters of the protest movement waved, or attempted to wave, pre-revolutionary Iranian flags. Government supporters, with the help of Qatari security, confiscated those flags, removing some of them and flying the flags of the current national Islamic Republic of Iran.

The controversy over the flags became even more acute when the US entered the fray.

Be the change ignite a firestorm

In the run-up to this World Cup, the US Soccer Federation has spoken frequently about a mission statement it created following the police killing of George Floyd. Be the differencethat promoted an awareness and commitment to speaking out about social injustices in the US and around the world.

Last weekend, American football spoke. And one was lit political storm.

The idea was to post images on social media of Iran’s flag with its coat of arms and Islamic language saying “God is great” posted on social media. It was the US federation’s way of showing “support for women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.”

The action drew support but also anger and calls for the American team, which had no prior knowledge of the federation’s plan, to banished of the World Cup.

Images of the elaborate flags were removed from social media and the normal Iranian flag was restored. The federation said the removal was not due to pressure, but because “we wanted to show our support for women in Iran with our graphic for 24 hours”.

They may have wanted the show of support to be short-lived, but with tensions already high, controversy dogged both teams in Monday’s pre-match press conferences.

Trying to get to football

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Berhalter eagerly answered questions about football and Tuesday’s game, and dutifully answered questions about the flag flying from often openly hostile members of the Iranian media contingent.

Although he apologized on behalf of the players and the team, Berhalter said several times that he and the team had no prior warning or involvement in the federation’s plan to doctor the Iranian flag.

“We had no idea what US Soccer pulled,” Berhalter said, adding, “Obviously our thoughts are with the Iranian people, the whole country, the whole team, everybody. But our focus is on this match”.

However, the questions came, going beyond the flags.

One of the most controversial moments came when an Iranian journalist scolded US team captain Tyler Adams for saying “eye-ran” instead of “ih-rahn” by mistake. The 23-year-old, who is black, apologized for the mispronunciation and then thoughtfully responded to a question about whether he was “okay to represent [the U.S.]which has so much discrimination against blacks?”

“There’s discrimination everywhere you go,” said Adams, whose mother is white and who grew up in a white household. “So I had a few different cultures and I was able to assimilate into different cultures very easily. You know that not everyone has that facility and ability to do that. And it definitely takes more time to figure it out. And through education, I think it’s very important. Like, you just now educated me on the pronunciation of your country. So yes, it’s a process. I think as long as you see progress, that’s the most important thing.”

Forget the mind games

Even football questions had a political color.

At the Iranian team’s press conference, a British reporter asked coach Carlos Queiroz if he would use the flag controversy to motivate his players.

“If after 42 years in this game as a coach,” Queiroz said, “I still believe I can win games with those mental games, I don’t think I’ve learned anything about the game.”

Instead of mind games, Adams expects Queiroz to replicate the aggressive and physical style of play that Iran played in their last game, an impressive 2-0 win over Wales.

“You can tell by the mentality of the group. They were attacking, they were counter-attacking, they were doing everything they needed to do,” Adams said. “Every moment of the game looked like it could be their moment to score.”

Both teams, Adams said, are treating this as an elimination game, with only the winner advancing. In fact, Iran can be tied down and still thrive.

As for American tactics, Berhalter praised his team’s defense, especially in keeping England scoreless in a 0-0 draw on Friday. Berhalter has heard criticism that his team needs to find a way to score the U.S. has just one goal in the tournament, but he said the answer isn’t in changing personnel among his attack-minded forwards.

“I think they’ve done a good job for us,” Berhalter said, “it’s up to the rest of the group to give them quality. [passes] that they can complete some of these possibilities. We’ve defended really well and that keeps you in games. And then we know in it match we will need to score a goal, this will have to happen. So we stay calm, we have a plan and we’re going to go out and try to execute that plan.”

Quiet. It’s hard to imagine Tuesday’s super-charged game being anything but smooth. Players will try.

But what about those who watch?